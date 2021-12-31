Businessman becomes a defendant after playing R$ 76,000 in Mega da Virada and paying with bad checks

A 52-year-old businessman from Minas Gerais will be tried by the Ceará Courts after paying a bet by Mega da Virada in the amount of R$ 76,000 using two bad checks. The case took place at a lottery shop in Fortaleza in late 2020. The process was accepted by the 10th Criminal Court on December 6th of this year. According to the G1 portal, he is also accused of applying the same coup in the states of Piauí, Goiás and the Federal District.

The man, who claimed to be the owner of a shopping mall in the city of Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, gambled around BRL 3,000 reais every week, but in the contest that usually pays the biggest prize of the year, he made BRL 76,000 in games. Payment was made with two checks in the amount of R$38 thousand each.

The lottery owner said that he always asked for longer periods to pay the bets, with the excuse that his company was on recess. According to the complaint of the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE), when he was unable to clear the check to receive the money, he decided to go to the address of the player’s company, but the location did not exist.

The Public Ministry and the Civil Police asked for the entrepreneur’s preventive detention, but the Court has not yet ruled on the case. The businessman’s defense denies the coup and says the problem was with the bank. It also alleges that the accused has already paid R$20,000 to the lottery owner and is trying to make an agreement to pay the remaining debt.