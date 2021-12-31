Camilla de Lucas ignores Gil do Vigor in ‘Mais Você’ | Television

Ana Maria Braga received some ex-BBBs on the program “Mais Você” this Thursday (30). But a moment did not escape the comments of netizens. Upon entering the studio of Globe, when he went to greet the presenter, Camilla de Lucas ended up ignoring her former confinement colleague Gil do Vigor and the video made people talk on the internet.

“Come here my beautiful! Just beautiful people”, comments Ana Maria when announcing the entry of the influencer. While Camilla approached to hug the show’s owner, Gil was excited and open to receive the ex-BBB. However, he ended up being ignored. As they had their chairs, the influencer insisted on sitting next to the communicator and didn’t even greet the economist. In addition to the two, Thelma Assis and João Luiz were also present.

On Twitter, fans of the program commented on the scene and several criticized Camilla de Lucas’ attitude in not having spoken with Gil do Vigor. “I never liked”, said Davila. “He went to hug her, this plant”, complained the owner of the Fazenda 13 profile. “She will never accept that Gil made Big Brother history and she was plant”, wrote Internet user Vegetarro.

“Then she wants to do a show with her twin to find a boyfriend because Ana loves Gil. Hypocrisy or Convenience?”, criticized another viewer of the program. “Sorry, he was all excited, then he backed off. If it was Juliette, she would hug her, put her on her lap. False!”, fired another. “Wow, why did she do that, ok?? The rancidity around this one only increases”, commented Tati. “She always found herself”, wrote Nata.

After being left out of the program “BBB – A Eliminação”, during the program, Ana Maria spoke with Camilla de Lucas about her participation in “The Masked Singer Brasil”. “When did you think you would present a program together with Ivete Sangalo?”asked the blonde. “For me it was a challenge, because the most I did was record with my cell phone at home, because I come from the internet, this was the first time I stepped into a studio, I didn’t know how it worked.“, revealed.

Camilla de Lucas is out of Globo’s program

This week, Globo had announced that Camilla de Lucas would be ahead of “BBB – A Elimination”, however, the station backtracked on the decision and placed Ana Clara in place to stand beside Bruno de Luca, as Vivian Amorim needed to be absent because she was pregnant. Today, the influencer opened the game and vented on the subject.

After all the repercussions of the matter, she said it’s okay. “Hi people! I’m seeing all the movement on the internet and a lot of wrong information. Stay calm, I’m fine, I’m happy and I’m studying. I came from YT, I came from recording video with a cell phone, I had never set foot in the studio and for the surprises of life I received this gift here last year and I am already grateful!”, he said.

“There’s a lot of wrong information, I just ask you not to comment on the names of other people who work incredibly well because it’s bad for the person who reads it. I received so much beautiful msg… it’s good to see you guys care about your neighbor”, she added, defending Ana Cara, who came under attack for having taken her place in charge of Multishow’s program.

