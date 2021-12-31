Campos now has service and testing centers for patients with flu symptoms

The Municipal Health Department, through the Subsecretariat of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), will be providing four fixed centers and a mobile team for the care and testing of patients with flu-like symptoms. They are: UBS da Penha, UBS Patronato São José, in Lapa, Guarus Health Center and Farol de São Tomé Municipal School, located at Avenida Pinheiro Machado, nº 956, in Rádio Velho. Since the 11th, the city has been registering an increase in the demand for medical care for patients with acute respiratory syndrome from multiple viral causes.

Within the new care strategy, following the new protocol for stratification of cases, the Health Center of Guarus (CSU) will start care from this Thursday (30). The other centers, in turn, as well as the steering team that will even act in event locations on the camper beach, will be on the next Monday (3rd). In the case of EM Farol de São Tomé, it will be exclusive for screening and testing. If there is a need for medical care, the patient will be referred to the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) at Farol. In all centers, service will start at 9 am.

“In these places of care, patients will undergo a test to rule out the possibility of Covid-19 and, if there is a negative result, it will be made available to those who present a medical indication, drug treatment (oseltamivir) to block the actions of the influenza virus”, explains the director of Primary Care, Rodrigo Carneiro.

Rodrigo Carneiro stated that, with the creation of the service centers, the testing centers for Covid-19 in the city were readjusted. “We made a readjustment and now we will have four fixed units to care for flu-like illnesses, one of them in Farol de São Tomé, and a mobile unit for care at the venues for events,” he said, noting that the Health department is trying with the State Government to increase the number of tests to detect flu syndrome.

“The state currently provides five tests a week to detect viruses that cause respiratory symptoms in basic health care. We are trying with the State to increase this quality of test”, explained the infectious disease physician, noting that, “after the test, the patient’s sample will be sent to the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (Lacen/RJ) to carry out the viral panel research, which aims precisely to identify other viruses, in addition to Covid, which have caused an increase in the number of flu cases”.

According to the director, from now on, regardless of the test result for Covid-19, all cases of flu syndrome will have to be notified to the e-SUS, which is a strategy to restructure the information on Primary Care at a national level. According to the flowchart of care for patients with flu symptoms, which are sudden onset fever, accompanied by a cough or sore throat, it will be necessary to assess signs of seriousness, even ruling out the possibility of being Covid-19.

TRAINING — On the 24th, the Subpav’s undersecretary, Charbell Kury, the director of Primary Care, Rodrigo Carneiro, the Epidemiological Surveillance nurse, Fernanda Souza, the Immunization coordinator, Leonardo Cordeiro, and the dentist Laura Assed, who provides support for the Primary Care directorate, they made an online explanation of how the service flow will be in those centers. Doctors and nurses from Primary Care and Pre-Hospital Units (UPHs) participated in the meeting.

Charbell explained that the increase in demand for care at health units, people with flu symptoms and acute respiratory diseases, led to the creation of centers. He believes that the low vaccination coverage against Influenza, the flu virus, was one of those responsible for the increase in the number of cases.

“The virus spread because many people, when there was a flu vaccine available, chose not to immunize. Now we have a very different epidemiological scenario, that is, the Covid-19 virus still circulating and the virus that causes respiratory diseases”, said the Undersecretary, noting that a long-awaited action by the Health Department is the release of the vaccine against Covid -19 for children aged between 5 and 11 years.

Between 2020 and 2021, according to Charbell, 2,500 children and young people from 0 to 20 years old died as victims of Covid-19 in Brazil, representing 0.4% of the total of 620,000 registered deaths, “this number is greater than the sum of all deaths from diseases prevented by vaccines added together, such as meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, among others”, he added.

Source: SupCom