Cantor publishes photo in the same place as Carol Peixinho

Thiaguinho’s novel and ex-BBB Carol Peixinho has already become public: the two published photos in the same place last Thursday night, when the singer performed in Barra Grande, Piauí.

Peixinho published a story with the record of a ladder. So far, so good, but Thiaguinho also shared a photo of him posing in the same place.

Check out the stories and publication below.

Stories by Carol Peixinho Image: Playback/ Instagram

The romance

Second splash found out, the two have been together for over five months, but prefer not to “label” to avoid the spotlight on the relationship.

As Thiaguinho’s marriage to Fernanda Souza – the two announced their separation in October 2019 – moves fans to this day, the pagodeiro prefers to protect itself in the new relationship. However, they are also not so keen to hide anymore and, therefore, they are being seen frequenting the same places.

On social networks, Thiaguinho and Carol also exchange some “likes” in photos for a few months. The ex-BBB has been following, when she can, her lover’s schedule of concerts and watches the performances from the side of the stage. She was recently at a pagodeiro show in Maraú, Bahia. The two will spend New Year’s Eve together, according to friends.

splash he sought out Thiaguinho’s press office, who declined to comment on the novel. Carol Peixinho was also contacted a few times and did not return messages and calls. The space remains open.