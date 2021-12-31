Carf has a stampede of advisers, and judgments may be stalled in 2022 – 12/30/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

A group of 63 counselors of ​Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals), linked to the Ministry of Economy, signed this Thursday (30) a letter stating that they will not participate in the collegiate’s judgment sessions scheduled for January 2022.

The body is responsible for judging tax disputes between the Union and taxpayers. The stampede could lead to a blackout in the deliberations at the beginning of the year, when judgments involving names such as presenter Renato Aragão, Igreja Universal, Banco Itaú and the company Vale are expected.

In addition to opposing the cut in resources for the operation of the Internal Revenue Service in 2022, the counselors join the Internal Revenue Service and protest against the lack of regulation of the efficiency bonus for the category.

The bonus was established in 2017, with a legal provision to vary according to the agency’s productivity. Today, however, there is no regulation on this fluctuation, and civil servants demand an act or decree from the government for the change to come out of the paper.

The councilors also complain that the budget cut in the Revenue makes improvements in the areas of technology and structure unfeasible.​

“The adhesion of the councilors is very expressive and very symptomatic that there really was this last straw”, says the president of the Sindifisco Nacional (auditors union), Kleber Cabral.

Last week, Congress set aside R$1.7 billion from the 2022 Budget to readjust police salaries. Deputies and senators responded to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who intends to please his base in the year he will seek reelection.

With the measure, auditors reacted to the benefit to the PF, PRF (Federal Highway Police) and the Depen (National Penitentiary Department) and intensified the articulated movement to hand over leadership positions.

“The police are being recognized. Congratulations to them, they have a justice minister who fights for them. We wanted an economy minister who would do the same”, says the president of Sindifisco Nacional.

Scheduled to resume on the 10th, the CARF face-to-face trials are awaited with great anticipation, since major causes were held up due to the remote format adopted in the pandemic.

Without sessions, several appeals will not be judged. And everything will be paralyzed.

Read, below, the letter of the councilors of Carf delivered to the presidency of the collegiate on Thursday (30):