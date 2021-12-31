Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega reveals depression after Silvio Santos’ break

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 85, vented about the lack that boss Silvio Santos, 91, makes in his daily life.

In the year-end special program of “A Praça é Nossa” (SBT), the presenter invited Patrícia Abravanel, 44, to sit on the square’s bench. In conversation with Silvio’s daughter, Carlos Alberto opened his heart and got emotional when talking about the owner of SBT. “When your father stopped, when we all stopped, I confess to you one thing: I stopped watching our reruns. I had a depression and stopped watching the program,” he said, referring to the ‘Silvio Santos Program’.

Talking about Patricia taking her father’s place in charge of the attraction, Carlos Alberto was all praise. “I don’t need to kiss your ass, because I’m 85 years old and what I had to earn I’ve already won. Because of you I don’t leave the house on Sundays and I don’t watch anything else, I watch your entire program, because I see how much you fought, how much you cried, how much you were beaten to get where you are. You were ‘inexperienced’ at first, then you became a hope, then you won a newcomer award and today you are a reality”, Carlos melted Alberto.

The New Year’s special program that will air tonight celebrates the career and achievements of Patrícia Abravanel taking her father’s place in charge of SBT attractions. Silvio’s daughter talks about how this journey was, receives a tribute from her co-workers, and says that her father will return to the small screen.