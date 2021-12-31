Carlos Alberto’s wife rebuts Andréa Nóbrega’s interview with Sérgio Mallandro: “Indignada”

Andréa Nóbrega, ex-wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, gave an interview to podcasdt Papapagio Falante, with Sérgio Mallandro and Luiz França, and told about moments of intimacy between her and her famous ex-husband. “He won me over with his gray hair… He’s a well-resolved person, so he never let bad mood invade our life. We sat, talked, I gave advice because it’s not easy, four children he helped, more ex-wife, more program he records, edits and writes to this day,” she said.

Renata Domingues, current wife of the presenter of A Praça É Nossa, didn’t like what she saw and confessed to the on the small screen who considered Andrea’s participation and the questions asked by the presenter disrespectful, mainly related to the ex-couple’s intimacy.

“Carlos saw it himself and said that this is absurd, this is not humor. I feel indignant with this type of program. So much to talk about, to comment on, and keep hitting the same key over and over? He said he feels indignant and that this is not humor, this is an appeal. And whoever participates in this type of program is as appealing as whoever makes it.”

Sérgio Mallandro asked if Andréa and Carlos Alberto get along and wanted to know if they were friends and if he was funny at home. “We had a lot of fun, a lot of fun,” she said.

continues after advertising

“I keep imagining him making love with that laugh…”, Sergio Mallandro provoked. “You’re stupid, I can’t believe I’m listening to this…”, Andrea replied. “His laugh is very good. Carlos Alberto doesn’t need to say anything, just laugh, he already conquers people,” he continued.

“From the moment a person is public, in the case of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, he is subject to being talked about. I respect every moment in Carlos Alberto’s life, but I respect those who respect me. And it’s not the first time that this type of situation happens. For me, it reached the limit when talking about particular situations and also when using the present, as if he still had that situation they were talking to,” continued Renata.

continues after advertising

The doctor highlighted that Carlos Alberto is now married to her. The marriage of the presenter from Praça and Andrea ended in 2016 after 24 years. Andrea recalled the period when she and Carlos were apart and recalled that their return, after six years away, lasted only one year. “I was very jealous,” she said, admitting that she was jealous of the A Praça É Nossa actresses.

“I felt totally disrespected for being his wife, I didn’t like what I saw. I don’t follow Sérgio Mallandro’s work, nor a podcast at this level. Carlos was even invited and he denied it because he doesn’t do this type of podcast. of them spending almost an hour talking about Carlos Alberto, and the topic was not him. Before even putting this on the air, he should, as the presenter, review his questions and find out if this will reach a third person, in this case Carlos Alberto’s wife “, concluded Renata.

continues after advertising

The interview, which is over an hour long, was mostly focused on Andrea and Carlos Alberto’s wedding. She said that she surrounded her ex-husband during the recording of A Praça. “I was so jealous that I didn’t turn the eyes of the girls in the square, I got a pain in my neck. We see things that sometimes don’t exist,” she said.

Andréa Nóbrega remembers bullshit with Val Marchiori at Mulheres Ricas

Andréa Nóbrega recalled a bullshit with Val Marchiori at Mulheres Ricas in 2013. “My children were 12 years old, she said I made a living, sitting on the lap of the owner of the bench in the Praça. Heavy, then I played ugly. I wanted to leave. I feel like she’s a bad person, for me it’s just to talk about things, I don’t know…”, she said.