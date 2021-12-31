Catalan confirms first case of H3N2, says Saúde

The patient is a 26-year-old woman who has already progressed to a cure, according to the Municipal Health; an increase in care for people with flu-like symptoms was registered at the UPA.

The Health Department of Catalão reported on Thursday (30) that it has confirmed the first case of the H3N2 strain of Influenza A. In addition, in recent days, the number of visits in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the city rose 100% of people with flu-like symptoms, according to Dr. Pedro Henrique’s guidelines.

According to data from the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance, in the last week, several cases of suspected Influenza were reported in the city and samples of materials have been collected from patients and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory Dr. Giovanni Cysneiros (LACEN/GO ), and this afternoon (day, 30) one case was confirmed.

The patient is a 26-year-old female healthcare professional. She has mild symptoms and will remain isolated for 7 to 10 days, as prescribed by the doctor. Other suspected cases have already been ruled out and the others are still under investigation.

With the confirmation, the Health’s guidance is that residents maintain preventive measures against the transmission of the virus, which include distance between people, use of masks and hand hygiene with alcohol gel.

“We need remember that we have another festive date, which is the turn of the year, a traditional party where crowds are common. We ask that the population protect themselves and avoid large agglomerations and follow the sanitary rules to avoid contamination both by influenza and by Covid-19″, said the Secretary of Health, Velomar Rios, in an interview with Zap Catalão.

The Health also informed that in recent days, the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Catalão recorded an increase of over 100% in the number of consultations resulting from flu-like illness.

According to a survey by the UPA coordination, on the 27th, 476 patients were seen, of these, approximately 180 with flu symptoms. Among the most common complaints caused by the flu virus are high fever, headache, joint pain, stuffy nose, sore throat and cough, not ruling out the H3N2 virus.

The director of the UPA, Rosangelo Pereira, highlighted that the data indicate that the significant increase is explained by a variant of the flu, the H3N2 virus. “We need to insist that people take care of themselves, with all hygiene measures, hand washing and, more than ever, the use of masks”, he said.

The increase in demand can lead to delays in service, according to the Health. The information is that all the Municipal Emergency Room is structured to serve the population “in the best and most agile way possible”. The Secretary of Health, Velomr Rios, says that professionals were hired during the year to help with the shortage of professionals, in addition to the social organization hired to manage the UPA in Catalão.

difference in symptoms

According to Saúde, some differences can be observed in patients between different types of flu and Covid-19, which even changed with the emergence of new strains.

At seasonal flu , the symptoms are sudden fever, headache, dry cough, muscle and joint pain, malaise, sore throat and runny nose.

, the symptoms are sudden fever, headache, dry cough, muscle and joint pain, malaise, sore throat and runny nose. At the Influenza case , the symptoms are the same as seasonal flu but are more intense from the first 48 hours onwards and may include shortness of breath.

, the symptoms are the same as seasonal flu but are more intense from the first 48 hours onwards and may include shortness of breath. At Covid-19, symptoms are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, headache and sore throat; in this case, the symptoms of the disease become more intense from the 5th or 6th day of infection.

If the person presents any symptoms of flu, the Health’s guidance is that the resident seek medical attention.