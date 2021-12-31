Cavani’s agent confirms Corinthians’ interest in business

As the beginning of 2022 approaches, the soap opera about Edinson Cavani is heating up. That’s because the Uruguayans must define their future in January. The athlete’s agent, however, said that there was still no proposal from Corinthians, just a conversation about their interest in having him next season.

“We don’t know anything yet. Honestly, I can’t say much. But I have seen the news in the press. We don’t talk about salary. Just the interest in taking Edi“, said Walter Guglielmone, brother and agent of Cavani, to the uol sport.

Walter also asked the media outlet about a possible salary offered by the Parque São Jorge club. Afterwards, he replied with laughter: “How strange.”

The 34-year-old has a contract valid with Manchester United until June 2022. However, he is not living a good phase at the English club, where he occupies the bench most of the time.

Owner of a great resume, Cavani is also in the crosshairs of Barcelona, ​​which unlike Corinthians, has an initial offer. According to the English tabloid mirror, the proposal presented by the Spanish team would be for a bond valid for 18 months, until June 2023, with a salary close to R$ 22 million.

According to the presenter and former player Neto, Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of the club alvinegro, said he was interested in a strong center forward. In addition to Cavani, the names of Luis Suárez and Diego Costa also appear as possible targets.

