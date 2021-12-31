Ceará has a great chance of having a third wave of Covid-19 before Carnival, says study – Metro

Due to the dissemination of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state and of the possible agglomerations to be registered in the end-of-the-year festivities, Ceará has a great chance of having the next wave of Covid-19 before the 2022 carnival, which takes place between February 25th and March 1st. The alert is from the Health Intelligence Center of the State of Ceará (cisec), released this Thursday (30) in its epidemiological report.

“Experience shows that despite the government’s lack of encouragement to hold public New Year’s Eve and Pre-Carnival and Carnival events, the population organizes private events in which crowds and risky behavior are very frequent”, says the document.

The report highlights the high concentration of the virus in the last week, also attributing the flow of tourists to the Capital for Christmas and “other festive events associated with high-income social strata”.

Cisec also warns that everyone continues with care against Covid, such as the use of a mask and alcohol gel, especially after the recent increase in respiratory complaints in UPAS, which can increase the risk of saturation of the health care network.

“At the moment, it is mostly H3N2 Influenza, as is the case in other states in Brazil, but there are already reports that point to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in high-income social strata in Fortaleza” , highlights the report.

What is Cisec

Linked to the Ceará School of Public Health (ESP-CE), Cisec works on the development of projects focused on health education actions, the qualification of the workforce, knowledge management in the health care network, research and analysis health situation, and innovative solutions.