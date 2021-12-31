Cecília is cruel to Ilana and attacks Breno at the worst moment · TV News

The attraction of Cecília (Fernanda Marques) to Breno (Marco Ricca) will leave the field of imagination in the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. On the next 10th, Ilana (Mariana Lima) will suffer a lot in the complicated birth of her twin daughters, and one of the girls will not survive. The young model will kiss the photographer, who will be devastated by the baby’s death.

Until then, the public will see the pregnant woman’s wedding go down the drain for good. The two will have many disagreements, but the main ones will involve Cecilia. The photographer is also attracted to Rebeca’s daughter (Andrea Beltrão) and will end up confessing his interest in the 18-year-old girl to the pregnant woman.

With hormones boiling, Ilana will turn the revelation into a deadly poison for their relationship. She, in turn, will get very close to the doctor Gabriela (Natália Lage). The atmosphere of affinity and even romance between the two will also make Breno out of control.

The fights will be constant and it will reach the point where the pregnant woman changes the obstetrician for another specialist so that the final stretch of her pregnancy does not turn into an even worse nightmare.

Ilana became pregnant after 25 years of marriage through fertilization. However, since undergoing the procedure, she and her husband have been on a war footing and have been undergoing couple therapy with Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) to try to resolve the dilemmas they face. Both dream of raising the twins together, but that won’t happen.

Breno (Marco Ricca) in the scene of the nine o’clock soap opera

Pregnancy will be risky after Ilana has a bleed. Cecília will gain cruel contours from then on. She will dismiss the problems the “aunt” will face. For those who don’t know, Ilana is Rebeca’s cousin, as well as her best friend. She saw the girl born and was present throughout her life.

By winning the best campaign from Ilana’s agency, the brat will show a more arrogant side. This situation will worsen when Ilana faces a complicated birth and the loss of one of her daughters.

Cecília will have seen her mother kissing Felipe (Gabriel Leone) before going to console Breno in the maternity hospital. She will then decide to go all or nothing with Breno when she sees him weakened.

As a bonus, the audience will also know that she wants to step on her mother, who will be arriving to give her best friend her shoulder. Rebeca will be in shock with her daughter’s attitude, while Breno will push her away and reject her after being kissed.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in total. The plot debuted fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pantanal remake will replace the prime time serial from March 2022.

