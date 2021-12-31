Celso Portiolli talks about being Silvio Santos’ successor on SBT

Celso Portiolli opened the game about the possibility of become a possible name in succession to Silvio Santos on Sunday nights. Amid rumors of the 91-year-old communicator’s alleged retirement, the presenter of Nice Sunday refused the label of successor to ‘The Trunk Man’.

“I do any program you ask me to do, but how was Show do Milhão. I took a program that was his, but I did it my way. This replacement business is difficult”, he said, in an interview with journalist Daniel Farad, from the TV News portal. According to the artist, the only person capable would be Silvio’s daughter number four, Patricia Abravanel.

“The only person who feels comfortable on stage to do the things Silvio does is Patricia [Abravanel]. It grows every Sunday”, said Celso Portiolli, who in recent days announced that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Substitute for Gugu Liberato in charge of Nice Sunday since 2009, Portiolli reflects on having consolidated himself as one of the main names in Brazilian TV, being consolidated vice-leader and a reason for headaches for Globo in the dispute for first place on Ibope.

“It is good. The team is motivated, ends the journey in high spirits and more willing to do it next Sunday. But there is this good moment now as well as the heavy skating in the audience, to get the competition wrapped up. Today’s success comes from the team, which is wonderful. If necessary, we change the strategy from one Sunday to the next”, said the SBT contractor.

