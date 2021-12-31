Central-South Region of Belo Horizonte is under maximum geological risk alert – Gerais

Due to the volume of rain forecast for the coming days, there is a possibility of strong geological risk in the Center-South region of the capital until Monday (3/1). The Northeast, North, East and Barreiro regions are at moderate risk. The information was updated by the Civil Defense this Thursday afternoon (12/30) The organization recommends attention to the degree of saturation of the soil, constructive signs and care with falling walls, landslides and landslides.
recommendations
- Put gutter on the roof of your house
- Fix leaks in reservoirs and water tanks
- Do not throw garbage or rubble on the slope
- Do not pour sewage into the ravines
Signs that landslides could happen
- crack in the walls
- water powdering in the backyard
- Doors and windows getting stuck
- Cracks in the soil
- water draining from the base of the ravine
The Civil Defense also issued an alert for the possibility of rain showers (50 to 70 mm) with lightning and wind gusts around 50 km/h until 8 am on Friday (31/12).
See the accumulated rainfall in December at 10:50 am on the 30th:
Barreiro – 299.2 (83.4%)
South Center – 398.8 (111.1%)
East – 336.4 (93.7%)
Northeast – 353.6 (98.5%)
Northwest – 367.6 (102.4%)
North – 315.2 (87.8%)
West – 345.2 (96.2%)
Pampulha – 304.8 (84.9%)
Venda Nova – 325.2 (90.6%)
Source: Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte
Climatological Average DECEMBER 358.9 mm
the alerts
Residents of Belo Horizonte can receive alerts on the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, windstorms, flooding, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena via SMS. To register, just send a text message with your street zip code to the number 40199 and a confirmation message will be sent afterwards. The service is free of charge.
The population can also follow the alerts and recommendations of the Undersecretary for Civil Defense and Protection through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the public Telegram channel at the address: Defesacivilbh.