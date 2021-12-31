Check out 10 news released by Nubank in 2021

In 2021, the Nubank surpassed itself with the launch of projects that made it the most valuable bank in Latin America. During the year, several services were integrated into the fintech platform. Check out ten of them below:

naked invest

The brokerage firm was acquired in 2020 under the name Easynvest. But this year the institution incorporated more options in the extra platform, taking a more accessible format to customers, hence Nu invest was born.

Financial Calculator

The newest tool of the Nubank it is open to the public and is for those who are unable to organize their debts. The Debt Calculator gives citizens several suggestions on what should be done to settle the outstanding debts.

automatic debit

Through automatic debit the customer of Nubank manages to take greater control of their finances. This is because it is possible to authorize the discount of certain amounts to pay the monthly card bill, for example.

Multiple virtual cards

Fintech customers may have more than one virtual card in addition to the physical one at hand. Through the application, the user can manage their tools and label them for better organization.

Google Pay

The feature so expected by customers allows the digital bank card to be registered with Google Pay to make payments, including through approximation.

Apple Pay

As in the previous option, the Nubank it is now also compatible with Apple Pay. With this, payments can be made on any Apple device (iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac). However, it is necessary to use Face ID or Touch ID for authentication.

Marketplace

The institution entered the e-commerce sector through the Marketplace. After purchasing Spin Pay, fintech partnered with companies such as AliExpress, Magalu, Dafiti, Samsung and Motorola to provide customers with numerous coupons, discounts and exclusive offers.

IPO/NuSócios

The NuSócios program allows clients to become partners at fintech. The campaign also offers education about investments. Nubank’s shares are BDR’s reserves, with values ​​from R$30 to R$300 thousand.

Product stores

Nubank’s store offers exclusive branded products. Profits obtained from the sale are destined to non-profit entities and other social programs.

New visual identity

Given the various advances in digital banking, the Nubank needed to update your app. The changes resulted in a new minimalist and very intuitive interface, with an all-white fennel and contents distributed vertically.