check out how to register your bet online

The deadline for making the games from Mega of the Turn is already coming to an end. For those who still want to try their luck and dream of guaranteeing the estimated BRL 350 million, it is still possible to bet on lotteries or online. This Friday (31/12), the draw will take place at 20h Brasília time.

A single six-number bet costs R$4.50 and anyone over 18 can play. Bets can be placed until 19:00 this Friday, Brasília time. To play the game through the application, it is necessary to follow some instructions.

1st step

Download the “Loterias Caixa” app, available for iOS and Android. Then make your registration. If you already have it, just inform your login and password.

2nd step

A number of games will be listed. Among them, the Mega da Virada. Just click on the option.

3rd step

Choose the numbers you will play. Remembering that, in the simple bet of 6 tens, the value is R$ 4.50. As you add more dozens, the value increases. The maximum bet is 15 tens and costs R$22,522.50.

However, the minimum bet on the app is R$ 30.00 and you can play several games of six dozen until you reach the value.

4th step

After playing your games, just click on “Proceed to payment method”. Then add your credit card information. This way, your bet will be registered in the system.