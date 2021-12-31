Check out the list of free games for January 2022′

The official list of games that will be distributed free of charge in January 2022 to subscribers of the service is out. PlayStation Plus.

For PS5 and PS4, the first option is Dirt 5, off-road racing game originally released in November 2020 by Codemasters.

There are several options of cars and, mainly, of tracks, like disputes in stadiums or rally for nature. There is even a Brazilian scenario. Other countries visited are Morocco, China, Greece, Italy, Nepal, Norway, South Africa and the USA.

Another option is deep rock galactic, a first-person cooperative shooter. It had been released by Coffee Stain for Xbox One and PC in May 2020, and now arrives for the first time on PS4 and PS5, already on PS Plus.

You and three other players take on the role of dwarves who need to explore ores on other planets. For this, there are several different procedurally generated missions in caves – that is, no match is similar to another.

Finally, Persona 5 Strikers will only be offered to PS4 owners. It is the direct continuation of the Persona 5 action RPG, reusing many of its characters and settings.

The plot follows the Phantom Thieves of Hearts gang on an investigation into mysterious events in different parts of Japan.

