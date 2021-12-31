Check out the main launches of the hatchback, seds and pickup truck segments

New Renault Kwid will gain visual changes and a 100% electric version (photo: Renault/Disclosure)

the year of 2022 It’s about to start and consumers won’t have much time to rest, thinking about the news that the automotive industry is preparing to launch. In January, the sector starts to move with the arrival of restyled Toyota Yaris and Renault Kwid, in addition to the new intermediate pickup Ford Maverick, that having the difficult task of facing the Fiat Toro. But the year promises other innovations among the compact and medium models, with restyling and new engines to meet the requirements of the pollutant emission laws.

In 2020 and 2021, the automotive sector was severely shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the suspension of production in the lines of several automakers. In addition, manufacturers were affected by the lack of some components, mainly semiconductors, responsible for the functioning of the most modern systems that equip cars today. But the worst thing is that this problem of shortage of components will continue to affect the automotive industry during the year 2022. The most optimistic believe that the supply should normalize by the middle of the year, but there are those who only see a more positive scenario in 2023 .

In addition, as of January, phase L7 of the Air Pollution Control Program by Motor Vehicles (Proconve) will enter into force, with even stricter requirements for emission limits. As a result, some automakers came to the conclusion that it was not worth investing in upgrading their engines, due to the high cost, resulting in the end of the line for some models or replacement of mechanical sets. And the consequences of that will be seen in 2022.

Fiat Argo will gain new engines to comply with new emission laws (photo: Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press)

FIAT The Betim automaker was forced to withdraw from the line its old engines that do not meet the new emission laws, such as the 1.8 E.torQ produced in Campo Largo (PR) and the 1.0 and 1.4 Fire. With that, the 2023 line of the argo and Cronos will have 1.0 and 1.3 Firefly engines (in line with the Proconve L7), the second with the CVT exchange option. The Argo should also win the 1.0 turbo flex engine, the T200, with 130hp of maximum power and 20.4kgfm of torque, associated with the CVT exchange that simulates seven gears. The hatch will also have a 10-inch multimedia center, the same as the Pulse. And speaking of Pulse, according to the website Autos Segredos, the SUV-style hatch should win the Abarth version, with a 1.3 turbo engine with 185hp and 27.5kgfm, associated with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

The Toyota Yaris 2023 will be the first launch of the year and will follow modifications made in Thailand (photo: Toyota/Disclosure)

TOYOTA The Japanese brand will promote the first launch of the year, on January 13, when it presents the Yaris model 2023. Following the re-styling carried out in Thailand, where it is sold under the name Vios, the new Yaris will have integrated grille and full LED headlamps in the top-of-the-line version, which will also bring new contents to the standard equipment list. The engine will be the well-known 1.5 aspirated 110hp maximum power.

RENAULT On January 20, it will be Renault’s turn to present the new Kwid, which have the same look as the Indian model. The subcompact hatch has gained headlights in two separate sets, with the arrow lights and LED daylight on the top, and the low and high beam on the bottom. The taillights will also gain LED lights and the model will be equipped with electronic stability control. The 1.0 flex engine will be readjusted to the new emission limits of the Proconve L7. Renault confirmed that the new Kwid will win, still in 2022, a plug-in electric version, with the promise of being the cheapest electric car in Brazil. Another novelty that the brand reserves for 2022 is the 1.3 turbo engine with 170hp for the intermediate pickup truck Oroch and for the Duster.

New Citron C3 gained a design that suggests a compact SUV, but remains a hatchback (photo: Citron/Disclosure)

CITRON The brand’s main novelty for 2022 is the renewed C3, which reach the Brazilian market in the first quarter. Produced in Porto Real (RJ), the compact hatch gained an SUV style, with high suspensions and a more robust design. It can be equipped with the 1.0 Firefly engine from Fiat or the 1.6 flex engine from Peugeot.

Honda City hatch arrives in February to occupy the space left by Fit (photo: Honda/Disclosure)

HONDA After releasing the new city sed, the Japanese brand will launch, at the end of January or beginning of February, the model with the hatch body, which will arrive to occupy the space left by Fit. With dimensions a little larger than those of the people carrier, the city ​​hatch keep the Magic Seat system, which allows different seat configurations. Under the hood, the 1.5-aspirated engine with 126hp maximum power, CVT exchange and a good list of standard equipment. The average Civic sed is no longer manufactured in Brazil, but it will probably arrive here in a unique, top-of-the-line, more sophisticated and more expensive version. Produced in Canada, the 11th generation Civic has 2.0 and 1.5 turbo engines. The brand’s new large sed, the Accord, will come with a hybrid system that features a combustion engine to generate energy for the batteries that feed the electric propulsion system.

The Chevrolet Cruze RS is practically ready to debut in Brazil, with 18-inch wheels and 1.4 turbo engine (photo: Chevrolet/Disclosure)

CHEVROLET The gold tie brand will bring the Cross RS, which have the same style as the model that was marketed in the United States. With a more sporty style, following the tradition of the RS versions, the model will have 18-inch alloy wheels and the 1.4 turbo flex engine with maximum power of 153hp. Another long-awaited highlight from Chevrolet is the new generation Montana pickup, which is expected to arrive at the end of the first quarter. It will no longer be compact and take on intermediate dimensions, to compete with Fiat Toro. Built on the Tracker platform, the new Montana will have the 1.2 133hp turbo engine and six-speed automatic gearbox. And for 2022, the new electric compact Bolt, which was presented in 2021.

The Ford Maverick pickup has an intermediate size and is ready to face the Fiat Toro (photo: Ford/Disclosure)

FORD On January 26, Ford will make the official launch in Brazil of the intermediate pickup Maverick, another competitor of Fiat Toro. Built in Mexico on the Bronco platform, the imposing style pickup will arrive in a unique version, the Lariat FX4, equipped with a 2.0 turbo Ecoboost engine with 253hp and 38kgfm of torque, and an automatic eight-speed gearbox. Ford has yet to reveal the price.

The VW Polo will undergo similar re-styling to the European model, with features from the 8th generation Golf (photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure)

VOLKSWAGEN In 2021, the German brand would go unnoticed if it wasn’t for the launch of the SUV Taos, which has not yet achieved success in the Brazilian market. The promise for 2022 the Pole restyled, following the same lines as the European, with features of the 8th generation of Golf. It will only be sold in more equipped versions, which feature the 1.0 TSI engine with 128hp under the hood. The Polo GTS maintains the 1.4 turbo engine with 150hp. The old Gol will continue to be produced in 2022 and its replacement, the Polo Track (new entry model), will only be launched in 2023. VW does not confirm it, but the Nivus must also undergo a facelift in 2022. Another model to have the look is updated to Saveiro, which is increasingly distant from the Fiat Strada. The compact pickup should be launched in the first half, bringing the front inspired by the more imposing Cross version. The model will have traction and stability controls and a more generous package of standard items. The engine must be the 1.6 MSI 16V 120hp, with manual five-speed gearbox or six-speed automatic. The VW Jetta, on the other hand, should bring simple changes to the look, keeping the 230hp 2.0 turbo engine and the six- or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. VW should also bring the hybrid Golf GTE, equipped with a 1.4 turbo engine and an electric one, with a combined power of 245hp and 40.7kgfm of torque.

The Jeep Gladiator should have arrived in Brazil in 2020, but now its landing is practically certain (photo: Enio Greco/EM/DA Press)

JEEP Still in the pickup truck segment, a promise to Jeep Gladiator, which should have landed in the Brazilian market in 2020, but the high dollar postponed the automaker’s plans. Now Gladiator should arrive in 2022, equipped with a 3.6 liter V6 engine with 285hp and 35.9kgfm of torque. It is speculated that the price will start at R$350 thousand.