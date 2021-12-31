check out the main launches of the platform in 2022

The year 2022 will feature several releases on the Netflix streaming platform. Subscribers already start the year with at least 8 highly anticipated releases. Check out all the main news from Netflix and the official synopsis of each one here.

In addition to the January releases, you can check out the most anticipated titles of the year. However, these have not yet received an official date set.

Top Netflix Firsts for January 2022

Rebel – January 5th

In high school, the new school year begins, but a secret society threatens the students’ musical dreams.

The Club – January 6th

In 1950s Istanbul, a woman with a troubled past works at a nightclub to help her daughter she couldn’t raise.

The Journalist – January 13th

A dedicated journalist does her best to uncover the truth about a government corruption scandal — but she will have to face powerful enemies along the way.

File 81 – January 14th

An archivist is hired to recover damaged videotapes and becomes obsessed with solving a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic sect.

Ozark (last season) – January 21st

When financial adviser Marty Bird (Jason Bateman) moves to the outskirts of Lake Ozark with his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), they discover a dark, wild side to capitalism. For in that part of the state of Missouri, what gives a future is the laundering of money from drug trafficking.

Munich – On the Edge of War – January 21

At the tense 1938 Munich Conference, friends who now work for opposing governments become spies and race against time to reveal a Nazi secret.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – January 25th

Acclaimed and criticized around the world, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and brilliant football career.

The Neighbor of the Woman from the Window – January 28

Combining wine, pills, food and fertile imaginations, Anna becomes obsessed with the handsome neighbor until she witnesses a murder. Or was it just imagination?

Top Netflix Releases for 2022 No Date Set:

Bridgerton – Season 2

Young Royals

Stranger Things

every day the same night

nothing suspicious

tuning

Queer Eye Brazil

Playing with fire

Blind Marriage Brazil – 2nd season

Maximum load

Maldives

back at 15

The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The Crown – Season 5