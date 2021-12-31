Check out the results of Quina 5743 and Timemania 1731 this Thursday (12/30)

posted on 12/30/2021 8:05 PM / updated on 12/30/2021 8:37 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (23/12), five lotteries: Quina’s 5743 contests; 2410 of Lotofácil; 2316 of the Double Seine; the 1731 of Timemania; and the 549 of the Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$5.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 51-49-09-54-71.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$6.2 million, presented the following result: 49-60-57-37-04-06-72. The team of the heart is the Sergipe from Sergipe.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 35-16-10-27-12-14 in the first draw; 17-31-24-29-12-42 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$781.9 thousand, in the main draw, and R$44.8 thousand, in the second.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 13-22-14-03-04-17-19-23-07-02-20-16-01 -10-09.

Lucky day



With an estimated prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 23-16-04-06-14-24-08. the lucky month is July.

