Check out the worst on Brazilian TV in 2021

Sikêra Jr. reigned in 2021 as the worst in Brazilian television. The presenter of “Alerta Nacional” (RedeTV!) appears at the top of the ranking, according to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

The presenter who starred in hate speeches and recurrent scenes of LGBTphobia on open TV had already won the title of “worst thing on television in recent years” in October by columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7. In Kogut’s description, Sikêra “feeds on hate speech, fake news and low-down in general”, but could not be left out of the list of the worst, which also featured other sensationalist police attractions such as “Urgent Brazil” ( Band) and “Cidade Alerta” (Record).

After the trio, the list follows the attractions that failed, such as Zig Zag Arena (TV Globo), and the program “Casa Kalimann”, with ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann, on Globoplay, which was an absolute failure of the public.

Despite the successful season in the last edition, “A Fazenda 13” did not succeed in 2021 and entered the list, as well as the reality “Ilha Record”. The biblical novel Genesis was also cited, being compared to reruns of the same genre, bringing little news.

Also according to Kogut, Globoplay’s soap opera “Secret Truths 2” disappointed in its unconvincing plot.