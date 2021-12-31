Child hospitalization grows 58% in one week in the US

On average, there were 334 admissions between the 21st and 27th of December. The variation is greater than the average of all age groups together

Within a few weeks, the Ômicron variant caused a spike in hospitalizations among children in the US. The average of hospitalizations increased 58% compared to the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On average, there were 334 admissions between the 21st and 27th of December across the country. The variation is greater than the average of all age groups together, which was 19%. The increase comes as the US registers records for new cases. On Wednesday, there were 488,000 new infections, the highest number so far. Scientists expect Ômicron cases to increase even faster as schools reopen next week after the winter break.

Doctors say it is too early to determine whether Ômicron is responsible for more severe cases in children than other strains of the coronavirus, but that its extremely high transmissibility is a key factor in the increase in hospitalizations, especially since those under 18 years are the public with the lowest rate of immunization. Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under age 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Cancellation

“Ômicron will infect more people. We are already seeing an increase in hospitalizations in children,” said Jennifer Nayak, an infectious disease specialist and pediatrician at the University of Rochester. “Children under 5 years old were not vaccinated. So there is still a relatively large population of susceptible children with no immunity.”

Yesterday, due to the crisis caused by the new wave in the US, American airlines canceled more than a thousand flights across the country – largely due to employees who tested positive. Troubles in the airline industry add to the forecast of winter storms, which threaten to further disrupt travel on New Year’s weekend.

“Like many companies and organizations, we’ve seen an increase in the number of Ômicron cases among our employees,” said JetBlue, which canceled 175 flights, about 17% of its schedule. United also cited the lack of employees related to contagion by the new variant. The company suspended 192 flights, approximately 8% of its operation. (With international agencies)

