Children’s hospitalization soars in the US because of Ômicron – News

In just a few weeks, the Ômicron variant has already sparked thousands of new Covid-19 hospitalizations in children in the United States, raising concerns about the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 amid the new spike in disease cases.

The seven-day average of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 rose more than 58% nationally in the last week to reach 334, compared with 19% for all age groups, according to data from the Center for Prevention and Control of Cancer. US Diseases (CDC). Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under age 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Ômicron cases are expected to spike even faster across the country when schools reopen next week at the end of the winter holidays, experts warned.

Doctors say it’s too early to determine whether micron causes less serious illness in children than other coronavirus variants, but that its extremely high transmissibility is a central factor driving hospitalizations.

“It’s going to infect more people and it’s infecting more people. We see the numbers go up, we see the hospitalizations of children go up,” said Dr. Jennifer Nayak, an infectious disease specialist and pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

“What we are seeing is that children under the age of 5 are still unvaccinated, so there is still a relatively large population of children who do not have preexisting immunity to this virus,” Nayak said.

Even in New York City, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the US, only about 40 percent of children and teens ages 5 to 17 are fully inoculated — adults make up more than 80 percent, city health data show.

The US has not yet authorized any vaccines for children under 5 years of age.

Hospitalizations for people aged 18 and under in New York City increased from 22 in the week beginning December 5 to 109 between December 19 and 23. Children under 5 years old accounted for almost half of all cases. Statewide hospitalizations for people aged 18 and under went from 70 between December 5 and 11 to 184 between December 19 and 23.

Among young children, vaccination rates are much lower than in other age groups, as some families are hesitant to submit their younger members to a new vaccine.

