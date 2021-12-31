Children’s Hospitalization Soars in US, Creates New Omicron Fears | World

The omicron variant has already caused thousands of new Covid-19 hospitalizations of children in the United States in just a few weeks, raising concerns for the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18.

Between December 21st and 27th, the average and daily hospitalizations of children rose more than 58% nationally and reached 334. In comparison the high for all age groups was 19%, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under the age of 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Omicron cases are expected to spike even faster across the country when schools reopen next week at the end of the winter holidays, experts warned.

Doctors say it’s too early to determine whether omicron causes less serious illness in children than other coronavirus variants., What a its extremely high transmissibility it’s a key factor driving up hospitalizations.

“It’s going to infect more people and it’s infecting more people. We see the numbers go up, we see the hospitalizations of children go up,” said Dr. Jennifer Nayak, an infectious disease specialist and pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

“What we are seeing is that children under the age of 5 are still unvaccinated, so there is still a relatively large population of children who do not have preexisting immunity to this virus,” Nayak said.

Even in New York City, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the US, only about 40% of children and teens ages 5 to 17 are fully immunized — more than 80% adults, show city health data .

The US has not yet authorized any vaccines for children under 5 years of age.

Hospitalizations for people aged 18 and under in New York City increased from 22 in the week beginning December 5 to 109 between December 19 and 23.

Children under 5 years old accounted for almost half of all cases. Statewide hospitalizations for people aged 18 and under went from 70 between Dec. 5 and 11 to 184 between Dec. 19 and 23.