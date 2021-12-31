Chip implanted in the body is used as Covid’s vaccine passport – News

The Swedish company DSruptive Subdermals has developed a implantable chip under the skin of human beings that can store personal data and information used constantly on a daily basis, such as vaccine passports against Covid-19.

The chip is not related to any type of immunizing agent used against Covid and works as a kind of pen drive, that is, it stores digital files according to the user’s needs. In addition to keeping proof of vaccination, it is possible to use the chip to make payments in credit or debit, as well as cards that work by approximation.

The device has the capacity to store only 2 KB of information, but it has a durability that can reach 40 years. Wrapped in a material called bioglass, the chip, 2 mm by 14 mm, carries an NFC antenna — an approximation technology present in most high-end cell phones.

In an interview with AFP, one of the directors of DSruptive Subdermals defended the use of this type of technology and highlighted the cost-effectiveness of the device compared to other gadgets, such as smart bracelets.

“An implanted microchip costs around 100 euros (BRL 637) in the case of more advanced versions, whereas smart bracelets usually cost twice as much; an implant can last for 30 or 40 years, while a bracelet lasts for three or four years,” explains Hannes Sjoblad.

The businessman emphasizes that the chip does not have a battery and cannot transmit any type of information independently. The device is only enabled for file transfer when in contact with a mobile phone with NFC technology.

Despite the small storage space, the chip can carry bank information for financial transactions, personal documents or any tool that supports NFC technology on mobile phones.

In Brazil, for example, the payment machines for urban buses in São Paulo have NFC technology, as well as credit card machines with approximation.

“I believe it is in my integrity to use a chip and keep my personal information for myself. I feel that I have greater control because I am in my hand”, explains a Swedish citizen who uses the device.