Churín businessman exposes proposals from abroad and gives clues about the attacker’s future

In the squad of Tricolor dos Pampas, only one player has as a specialty the function of center forward and he is in the sights of clubs that search the ball market and have even made a proposal for the athlete. It is the Argentine Diego Churín, who took a stand on the possibilities for the future.

According to information from Maxi Pra, the player’s manager, clubs from MLS, Mexico and Chile have sought him out in recent days with a view to hiring Churín. The agent guaranteed that there is nothing “firm”, as well as exposed the attacker’s priority in closing the renewal with Grêmio. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

It is not the first time that the striker puts Grêmio ahead of other offers, during 2021, Colo-Colo, from Chile, arrived with strength to take the striker from Immortal. In the same way, Brazilian football teams also looked at possibilities, as was the case with Bahia, however, Churín held back hope by stating that his priority was Grêmio.

The Argentine has been in Grêmio since October 2020, his Tricolor curriculum includes 39 games, five goals and two assists. Although he has not been able to gain space to consolidate himself as a starter, the player has shown identification with the club. His cry on the bench, when relegation was confirmed, in the match against Bahia, became an emblematic scene of the drama Tricolor.