Claiming departure from Luxembourg, Pará reaches agreement with Cruzeiro and terminates pre-contract with the club | cruise

The forward Pará is one of the nine players hired by Cruzeiro who will no longer join the Minas Gerais club. This Thursday night, the company that takes care of the athlete’s career issued a statement on social media stating that it reached an agreement with Cruzeiro. The full-back had been announced as a backup on December 9th , along with the hiring list.

The reason for the athlete’s departure, according to a statement, was the dismissal of the technical committee of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. According to the note, the lateral had chosen Cruzeiro to return to work with the coach.

“The athlete, who had turned down other proposals, to return to work with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, chose to follow another path after the coach left the Mineira team command” – the statement said.

Since the purchase of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo Fenômeno and the installation of a transition committee just over a week ago, many changes have already been made. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and the coaching staff were dismissed. As well as football director Alexandre Matos, who was not officially announced by the club, but was already working on the club’s signings. According to the new management, the changes are part of a sharp cut in club spending.

Another athlete announced by the club and who will not be part of the squad is defender Sydney. Following the budget adjustment policy, Cruzeiro contacted the player’s staff to communicate that the club will not be able to rely on the athlete in the manner established in the contract for hiring. The defender was announced on December 13th.

Cruzeiro announced nine reinforcements for the 2022 Series B, but all contracts are being reviewed by the transition committee chosen by Ronaldo and an uncertainty about the continuity of these contracts continues at Cruzeiro.

“OTB informs that it reached an agreement with Cruzeiro to terminate the pre-contract that the forward Pará signed with the club, on 12/04/2021.

