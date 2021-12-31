Club World Cup: FIFA announces change of Oceania representative, Tahiti team to compete in tournament | club world

With less than two months to go before the 2021 Club World Cup, FIFA announced this Friday a change in the list of clubs in the competition. It is the representative of Oceania, which would initially be Auckland City, from New Zealand, and now it will be AS Pirae, from Tahiti.

In an official statement, the organization explained that the reason for Auckland’s withdrawal is related to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The New Zealand club had been named for having the best performance in the 2020 Oceania Champions League, which was not completed.

– Despite recent exchanges between FIFA, Auckland City, New Zealand and the Federation of Oceania, FIFA has been informed that the delayed reopening of New Zealand’s borders due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the reintroduction of mandatory managed isolation and the quarantine system upon returning to the country meant that Auckland City had to withdraw from the tournament with reluctance. As a result, AS Pirae was named Oceania’s representative for the Club World Cup.

Pirae is one of the most victorious clubs in Tahiti, and will be the country’s first representative in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The team enters the first phase as an opponent of Al Jazira, representative of the host country. Whoever wins the confrontation advances to face Al Hilal, and from there comes Chelsea’s opponent in one of the semifinals. Palmeiras, Al Ahly and Monterrey are on the other side of the key.