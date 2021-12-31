Coach designs Copa São Paulo: ‘The goal is to develop new talent and represent Botafogo well’

THE Botafogo starts its journey in the São Paulo Juniors Cup next Monday, against Aparecidense, in Taubaté. Coach Ricardo Resende, who may have athletes who have already worked in the professional, projected the club’s expectations in the traditional competition.

– The Copa São Paulo is a high-level competition with a lot of visibility, very important for the training of athletes. This year 2021, we had several athletes integrated into the professional cast. As such, many who played less will have the opportunity to act for more minutes now. With that, our main objective is to develop new talents and, mainly, to represent Botafogo, which is a traditional club in the Brazilian football scene – Ricardo said to the “GE”.

Among those enrolled in Copinha are goalkeeper Igo Gabriel, defender Ewerton, midfielder Juninho and forward Matheus Nascimento. They, like other players, may not even travel to São Paulo to participate in the pre-season with the professional squad, which will be defined yet.

– We will be able to see a different group, as there is the possibility of several under-20 athletes being integrated to the professional for the pre-season. With that, new athletes will have the opportunity to show their talent to the fans at Copinha, which is a storehouse of talents – highlighted Ricardo Resende.

Botafogo will still face Petrolina (PE), on the 6th, and Taubaté, the team that hosts the bracket, on the 9th.