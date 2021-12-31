Cobra Kai starts 4th year with Terry Silver more human and focused on the future

Even the most passionate of fans of Snake Kai, a TV series that continues the original film franchise of karate Kid with a precise mix of nostalgia and modernization, he distrusted the breath of the plot when the producer Josh heald reported plans to go beyond season five. Fortunately, as early as the first episodes of the fourth year of production, it is clear that there is indeed room to go further. — as long as the narrative investment in a new generation of karateka children is maintained and thanks to the return of a famous classic character.

But let’s go in parts: at the end of the third season, after violence between teenagers takes over the Valley and reaches the interior of Daniel LaRusso’s house (Ralph Macchio), young fighters in the region split between the original Karate Kid’s dojo, Myiagi-Do, and Johnny Lawrence’s newly created Karate Presa da Águia (William Zabka), and the brutal Cobra Kai, taken by John Kreese (Martin Kove).

However, given the growing influence of Lawrence’s former master over more and more young people in the region, Eagle Presa sensei decided to put aside the hurt against LaRusso and join his dojo with his former rival to face the Cobras in the long-awaited All Tournament Valley of Under-18 Karate. That union prompted Kreese to turn to an old ally, and that’s where the new year of the series starts from. Netflix: the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), villain of Karate Kid 3 – The Ultimate Challenge (1989).



By far the worst film in the original trilogy, the feature that serves as the main source for the nostalgia contained in this fourth season of Snake Kai he was marked by Griffith’s character as expansive as it was unusual. Characterized as a Steven Seagal generic, including a questionable aesthetic ponytail, the actor of John Carpenter Vampires (1998) delivered a caricatured interpretation of a tycoon who decides to interrupt his life of excess to psychologically torture a teenager, LaRusso, in payment for a war debt he owes Kreese. Serving amusing scenes, but suffering from a massive lack of depth and carrying a dissonant cynicism from the simple-minded sentimentality that has always characterized the saga, the character made fans more for the involuntary humor than the quality — something that changes radically in the Netflix series.

Silver’s reintroduction is piecemeal and, by series standards, slow enough to allow showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Heald the character enrichment, a recovered former cocaine addict who has assumed his role as a progressive tycoon for good among the highest circles of the American liberal elite. Retaining only the now-loose long locks from his years of combat, he presents himself as a vehicle for an auto-ironic commentary on the absurdities of the plot of Karate Kid 3, in a resource that illustrates the series’ typical intelligence in its treatment of classic characters: rewriting the past not through confrontation or erasure, but through respectful construction based on what we already know.



Experienced and surprisingly agile to execute good action sequences at the age of 59, Ian Griffith seizes the chance to revisit (and improve) the character to the maximum, delivering surprisingly one of the best performances of a career that was paralyzed for a long time. Before long, Silver is reborn as a complex, intimidating, yet sympathetic figure; an irresistible villain.

Reluctance aside, it’s clear that Silver’s return to the colors of the Cobra Kai dojo (and alongside its former platoon captain John Kreese) is inevitable. A corporate shark, the villain invokes the need for expansion, and the series takes advantage of this to justify setting the stage for the future promised by Heald, making room for characters previously neglected by the plot and introducing a new generation of martial arts enthusiasts. Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) finally receives attention not only from the series, but also from his parents, and it is a surprise how efficient the formula of changing places initially applied to Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso manages to be to develop it in confrontation with the charismatic newcomer Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). Another pleasant surprise is the introduction of Devon (Oona O’Brien), a young woman as brilliant as she is intimidating and who appears as a great joker in the plot.

Of course, alongside the intensification of the four-handed tug of war between the duos Kreese-Silver and Lawrence-LaRusso, the personal dramas and conflicts of characters like Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Tory Nichols (peyton roi) and more continue to develop with a good deal of surprises. Still, the biggest one is the maturing of Robby Keene, who emerges as the personification of the series’ conflict — and its solution. Focusing on his experience of fighting the best of Myiagi-Do and Cobra Kai styles, he inadvertently became the synthesis of the balance a la yin and yang proposed between Lawrence and LaRusso since the beginning of the series. And of course the quality of Tanner Buchanan as a physical performer only adds quality to the growth of a character who emerged as an obnoxious villain and walks towards redemption.

Keeping that typical care for the past seen earlier in the series, but now more concerned with the future, Snake Kai has everything to deliver its most original season in this fourth year, instrumentalizing past slips in favor of new directions for a story that was in danger of falling into futile repetition, but which now makes it a conscious narrative resource. Born out of nostalgia, the production wouldn’t live for long if it continued to rely more on it than on new ideas, so it’s comforting to see that it won’t give in to that danger without putting up a good fight.