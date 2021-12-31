Cobra Kai wins video with Terry Silver’s return to violent dojo

Great reinforcement for the cast of the fourth season of Snake Kai, Thomas Ian Griffith is the highlight of the new clip of the series released by Netflix. Back in the skin of the villain Terry Silver, from Karate Kid – The Ultimate Challenge (1989), he appears reassuming his role as sensei alongside John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the dojo that names the TV series. Check above.

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Narrated from the perspective of the former antagonist, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation – but not without arousing a good deal of ghosts from the past.

The production appeared in 2018 on YouTube, but was bought by the platform. streaming in 2020. All three seasons are now available on streaming. The fourth season of the series premieres in December 31th at Netflix.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).