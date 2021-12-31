Communication service with healthcare patients reaches over 42 municipalities in MT

The Ombudsman of the Unified Health System (SUS) received more than R$ 300 thousand in the State of Mato Grosso for the expansion of the service to the Municipal Health Departments in 42 municipalities. This investment, from the Ministry of Health, included the purchase of 68 computers.

The State Department of Health (SES-MT) also held a training course in the OuvidorSUS System and monitored the implementation of the service in the Municipal Departments. The channel aims to establish a democratic relationship between Public Health management and SUS users.

According to the Sectoral Ombudsman of SES-MT, 17 computers are still available for municipalities that are interested in implementing the service. To join the service, the health manager of the municipality must sign the membership term with the Ministry of Health and designate a professional for the position of ombudsman.

The municipalities that already have the SUS Ombudsman in operation are: Acorizal, Água Boa, Alto Boa Vista, Alto Garças, Alto Taquari, Arenapolis, Aripuanã, Barra do Bugres, Barra do Garças, Cáceres, Campo Novo do Parecis, Campo Verde , Castanheira, Cotriguaçu, Diamantino, Dom Aquino, Guiratinga, Itaúba, Itiquira, Jangada, Lucas do Rio Verde, Nossa Senhora do Livramento, Nova Guarita, Nova Olímpia, Nova Santa Helena, Novo Horizonte do Norte, Paranaíta, Paranatinga, Poconé, Pontal do Araguaia, Porto Estrela, Querência, Reserva do Cabaçal, Ribeirão Cascalheira, Rondonópolis, Santa Rita do Trivelato, São Félix do Araguaia, Sinop, Sorriso, Tabaporã, Várzea Grande and Vila Bela da Santíssima Trindade.

