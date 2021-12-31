Controversial Public Humiliation of Criminal Suspects in China | World

Police officers in southern China were spotted on cameras parading down the street with four criminal suspects in a form of punishment for public humiliation.

The four men are accused of smuggling people across the border into China, which is virtually closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese city publicly humiliates alleged violators of restrictions against Covid

Wearing protective clothing, they were displayed through the streets of Jingxi City in Guangxi Province. The public execration generated mixed reactions on social media and state media.

Photos and videos from the episode, which took place on December 28, show that the four accused also carried posters with their names and photos.

The government-controlled state-owned newspaper “Beijing News” said “the measure gravely violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again.”

For “Guangxi Daily”, a media vehicle also controlled by the government, the disciplinary act serves to reduce crimes at the border and encourage adherence to measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation at the border because of the disease was described by the “Guangxi Daily” as “serious and complex”.

China, the country where Covid-19 was officially identified for the first time in the world at the end of 2019, has so far registered 4,849 deaths and 114,365 cases of the disease. Currently, the daily record of infections in the entire country is around 200. By way of comparison, Brazil has 5,000 cases a day, the United States, 235,000 daily and the United Kingdom around 130,000 each day.

The Chinese government has, since the beginning of the pandemic, implemented a strict Covid-zero policy, using mass testing and lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease, in addition to a massive mass vaccination program (86% of the population is fully vaccinated ).

But the strategy of public humiliation, associated with this attempt to control the pandemic, aroused praise and criticism on the social network Weibo (a kind of Chinese Twitter), where the subject reached all of the most talked about on the platform.

For some, the execration of alleged criminals refers to public humiliations adopted in the country hundreds of years ago. Others showed support for the efforts needed to control the virus close to the border.

“What’s more frightening than walking down the street is the many comments that support this approach,” wrote one user on Weibo.

The Jingxi City Department of Public Security and the local government defended the measure, claiming it was “on-the-spot disciplinary warning activity” and that there was “nothing inappropriate”.

In 2007, a decree by China’s central authorities banned the parade of prisoners who had been sentenced to death.

Public humiliation was common during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), Mao Tse-Tung’s campaign against capitalist enemies, but is now quite rare.

In 2006, around 100 sex workers and some of their clients wore yellow prison robes and were also forced to parade in the streets.