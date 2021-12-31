Corinthians acts silently for Jorge Jesus and prepares a hat at Atlético-MG, says journalist

A journalist who covers the daily life of Atlético-MG says he learned about Timão’s desire to go through conversations opened by Galo

At the turn of the lights in 2021, information gathered by Henrique Muzzi, a journalist who covers the daily life of Atlético Mineiro, promises to shake up Parque São Jorge. According to the professional, Coringão entered the scene and intends to give a hat to the Minas Gerais club and hire coach Jorge Jesus.

According to the journalist, Atlético-MG has already opened conversations to hire the Portuguese coach, however, Coringão joined in and tries to cross Jesus’ agreement with the Mineiros, even presenting a proposal to the coach, thus opening a competition to tell with the ‘Mister’.

However, Jesus is in doubt, because, according to Henrique Muzzi, the Portuguese has plans to take over the Brazilian team. However, it will be up to Jorge Jesus to decide if he intensifies the conversations with clubs interested in his work, or if he looks for energies to take on the ‘Canarinho’ selection.

The information takes the Corinthians by surprise, since, although Sylvinho is the target of numerous criticisms in the press, as well as being the pivot of the fans’ dissatisfaction, the current Alvinegro coach has recently received the approval of the direction of Timão. But, it is worth remembering that the current coach of Corinthians is far from being unanimous. The results, especially away from home, with an extremely low performance, mean that Sylvinho continues to be pressured in the position.