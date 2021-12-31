Corinthians BMG closes the year with more than 300,000 accounts opened; club celebrates

The partnership between Corinthians and Banco BMG resulted in Corinthians BMG, which provides financial services to fans of the club alvinegro. With the end of the year, then, Timon thanked the Corinthians who contributed.

According to the club itself, the bank at Timão ends the year with more than 300 thousand account holders. For each new account opened, it is worth remembering, the club receives a predetermined amount and the supporter also has a financial return.

“Corinthians BMG wishes Fiel a new year full of health, happiness and lots of Timão! Thank you to the more than 300 thousand Banco do Timão account holders, that in 2022 our partnership will be even stronger!”, wrote the club on social networks.

THE @CorinthiansBmg wish Fiel a new year full of health, happiness and lots of Timon! Thank you to the more than 300 thousand Banco do Timão account holders, that in 2022 our partnership will be even stronger! pic.twitter.com/BJn0UCicxu — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 30, 2021

The partnership between the club and the company, it is worth remembering, began with a master sponsorship. To boost the creation of accounts by Fiel, the bank promoted a campaign and gave it to the fans when it reached the mark of 100,000 account holders. Now, BMG occupies the sleeve of the Corinthians shirt.

