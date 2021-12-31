Corinthians confirms the stay of Arthur Elias and the technical commission for 2022

Corinthians confirmed yet another important permanence for their women’s football. This Thursday, coach Arthur Elias and his coaching staff had their “stay” confirmed for the 2022 season.

Arthur Elias has been the Corinthians coach since the resumption of the project in the sport, in 2016, when the club still had a partnership with Audax. The coach’s renewal was already expected, as he himself told in interviews at the end of the season.

“So far there are 19 announcements between renewals and athletes who are continuing with their contracts. Of course, he couldn’t miss him, who masters the team. The King, the strategist, the innovator, Professor Arthur Elias and his team of professionals from the technical committee will be with us in 2022!“, wrote the club, confirming the permanence of the coach and his commission, and recalling other names already confirmed.

Arthur Elias was on the edge of the field commanding Corinthians in 243 opportunities. The coach has a great performance, with 192 wins, 34 draws and 17 defeats, in addition to 748 goals scored and 143 conceded.

The Corinthians coach is a multi-champion for the club, accumulating ten titles with Timão. There are three Brazilians (2018, 2020 and 2021), three Libertadores (2017, 2019 and 2021), one Copa do Brasil (2016) and three Paulistas (2019, 2020 and 2021).

