Corinthians? Diego Costa sends a message after rumors of Atletico-MG’s departure

Even linked to Atlético-MG until the end of next season, Diego Costa’s name has been widely reflected in the soccer market, with rumors signaling a possible departure of the striker in Alvinegro Minas Gerais, with Corinthians appearing as the main destination.

Despite being on vacation with his family in Lagarto, Sergipe, the Galo player used social media to send a message to speculators, who are considering his departure from the Minas club and a deal heading to Corinthians, with himself paying the value of the termination fine at Atlético.

In a photo published in Instagram stories, the attacker appears with a beer and captioned the post as follows: “Only thing I’ve been paying and look there!!! Here’s the tip”, mocking the situation that he would pay a fine to leave Atlético.

Diego Costa on the information that he proposed to pay the termination fine to leave Atlético-MG: “Only thing I’ve been paying for (beer) and look there! Take a hint!” pic.twitter.com/PLql97iLde — Planet of Football 🌎 (@soccer_info) December 30, 2021

DECISION TAKEN

According to information from Gazeta Esportiva, Corintihans will not be “sensitized by the desire” of Diego Costa. Timão’s board has decided to maintain its posture in the negotiations on the possibility of hiring Diego Costa. With that, for the striker to go to Corinthians, he will need to settle first with Atlético-MG, and in this move, the São Paulo club will not mobilize.

