Corinthians discloses guidelines to the public for the Copinha games

This Thursday, Corinthians released guidelines for public access to Timãozinho’s games at Copinha. In the first phase, the matches will be played at the Martins Pereira Stadium, in São José.

The club will not charge for entries, which will be free and without the need to collect tickets in advance. The gates will open one hour before the start of the games to avoid crowding. The entrance of fans, however, may be limited according to the need seen by the FPF and the Military Police at the entrance to the stadium.

Timão also reinforced the need to comply with health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You will need to present proof of the complete vaccination schedule or, for those who did not take both doses, a negative PCR test carried out 48h before the match or an antigen carried out within 24h before the match. In the case of tests, the presence of a card with at least one dose is mandatory. In addition, fans must remain masked throughout the game.

Corinthians plays on January 4, 7 and 10 against Resende-RJ, River-PI and São José-SP, respectively. The first two games will take place at 9:45 pm, while the second is scheduled for 20:00. The two best placed in each group qualify for the second phase.

See more at: Corinthians Base, Corinthians Fans and Copinha.