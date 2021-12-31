Corinthians must end 2021 in the blue, but maintains debt of almost R$ 1 billion – 12/31/2021

Although Corinthians should close the year 2021 with a surplus, something that has not happened for five years, the first year of the administration of current president Duilio Monteiro Alves did little or nothing to equalize the club’s total debt, which continues to revolve around BRL 1 billion.

In the balance of the last quarter, Timão presented a deficit of R$ 532 thousand, but due to the full resumption of the public in the stadiums between November and December, it foresees a budget of R$ 3.4 million in blue this season.

The issue is that Duílio inherited the club with an indebtedness close to R$ 1 billion and the values ​​remain very close. Until September, this deficit was R$ 975.1 million, with the aggravation of short-term debts, those that need to be paid within one year, which are at R$ 556.6 million.

Among these emergency pending items are mainly payment to suppliers, followed by social charges, loans and financing, image rights, installment taxes and tax obligations.

During the current administration, the Corinthians management managed to ‘get rid’ of some athletes who were far from representing a good cost-benefit ratio for the Parque São Jorge club, there were several releases and loans to provide relief in the payroll. However, these departures were compensated by the hiring of some athletes who raised the Corinthians level within the four lines, but who represented a higher standard in terms of maturities compared to what the Corinthians group had until then.

The Corinthians board is confident in alleviating part of the current debt that is still in office, and for this they count on the collection of Neo Química Arena, which, due to the pandemic, was closed for approximately two years.

To assist in debt control and financial management, Corinthians last year hired Flaconi Consulting and KPMG, while one company seeks to cut the club’s expenses by up to 20%, the second main objective is the renegotiation of the club’s debts.