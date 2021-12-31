Corinthians releases duo to Cuiabá, maintains economic rights and increases the number of departures | corinthians

Corinthians confirmed this Thursday night the release of two more players who had a contract with the club. Strikers André Luis and Marquinhos terminated their ties and closed with Cuiabá.

Timão kept part of the economic rights of the duo. In the case of André Luis, the club will continue with 25% of the 50% that the player had. Already with Marquinhos, the Corinthians announced that it will keep 30% and will still receive financial compensation for sale – the amount was not revealed.

André Luis, 24, was on loan at Atlético-GO, while Marquinhos, the same age, was part of the Corinthians squad in 2021, but with few opportunities with coach Sylvinho.

See too:

+ Negotiation does not progress, but Kanu remains on Corinthians’ radar

+ Will Diego Costa pay a fine to play for Timão? attacker mocks

1 of 2 Marquinhos left Corinthians for Cuiabá — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Marquinhos left Corinthians for Cuiabá — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

The first played only five matches for Timão. The second, a breeder from the alvinegra base, participated in 11 games.

With the releases, Corinthians increases the number of releases this year. So far, the club has already defined the departure of one more team of players.

Last Tuesday, Timão confirmed the loan of striker Janderson to Grêmio and the termination of midfielder Sornoza. The Ecuadorian closed with Independiente del Valle, but remained with part of the rights linked to Corinthians.

2 of 2 André Luís had been defending Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino / ACG André Luís had been defending Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino / ACG

On Wednesday, it was time for the announcement of Richard’s departure to Ceará – 35% of his rights were with the former club.

The return of Matheus Jesus to Ponte Preta has already been made official, who will also be with defender Léo Santos and attacking midfielder Fessin, all on loan.