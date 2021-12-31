Corinthians: Walter Guglielmone, brother of Cavani, updates negotiations with Corinthians

Placed as one of the priorities in the market, the Uruguayan had his situation updated by his brother involving Timão

The “novel” by a 9 shirt continues with daily chapters in the Corinthians, but the expectation for a happy ending is still high behind the scenes, precisely to bring more quality to the cast and enter competitions in 2022 as one of the favorites for the titles. The team commanded by Sylvinho improved with the reinforcements already announced, but he knows he can yield even more.

In addition to Paulinho and a left-back, the board does not hide that the “icing on the cake” would be an ace, with morals in world football, precisely to impose respect in the attack alongside Willian and Róger Guedes, closing the trio and starting the preparation for the next season. Negotiations are in full swing and news may be announced soon.

One of the names being discussed is Edinson Cavani, who is still down at United, even though he recently joined and scored against Newcastle. The Uruguayan can change his mood and already know of Timão’s interest, even more so with Faithful “invading” his Instagram with each post asking him to accept the proposal and arrive at Parque São Jorge.

It is noteworthy that the board of alvinegra has already sought out Walter Guglielmone, brother and agent of the medallion, but so far, however, only expressed interest, without talking about values. As published by the portal “UOL Esporte”, people from São Paulo are considering paying salaries of up to R$ 19 million per year, in other words, almost 4 times less than what they currently receive in Manchester.

“We don’t know anything yet. Honestly, I can’t say much. But I’ve seen the news in the press. We don’t talk about salary. Just the interest in taking Edi [Edinson Cavani]“, said Cavani’s brother, to UOL Esporte, in an exchange of messages, before asking the story about the possible salary offered by Corinthians: “Laughs. How strange”, replied the businessman.