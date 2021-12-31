Coritiba announces the signing of striker Alef Manga, ex-Volta Redonda e Goiás | coritiba

Coritiba began announcing the promised reinforcement package before the turn of the year. After hitting left-back Egidio on Thursday morning, the Coxa revealed the name of the second reinforcement for 2022. Alef Manga , from Volta Redonda, arrives at Alto da Glória in an agreement until the end of the next season.

The forward renewed his link with Voltaço to hit Coritiba on a one-year loan.

Nadja’s Blog advanced the agreement this Wednesday. Alef Manga is excited about the challenge of playing the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. The athlete’s staff stated for the report that the Coxa is one of the great teams in national football and the striker has everything to do a great campaign in the team’s attack in 2022.

Coritiba advances in negotiations to hire midfielder Régis, from Guarani

Coritiba is close to announcing Uruguayan striker Pablo García as a backup for 2022

The 27-year-old forward had a great season in 2021. For Volta Redonda, he ousted players of the caliber of Gabigol, Cano and Fred and finished the Campeonato Carioca as the top scorer in the competition, with nine goals in 13 games.

The success guaranteed a place in Goiás for the dispute of the last Serie B. Like Coritiba, Esmeraldino won access to the first division next year. The striker was one of the highlights of the team in the campaign.

Alef Manga played in 34 of the 38 matches of Goiás in Serie B – 33 of them as a starter. There were 10 goals scored and four assists. The striker was the team’s top scorer in the competition.

In addition to announcing Alef Manga and Egidio, Coxa has already made deals with midfielder Régis, from Guarani, and Uruguayan striker Pablo García, who is at the end of his contract with Nacional-URU. Alviverde keeps an eye on the market in search of a defender.

1 of 1 Alef Manga, Goiás forward — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues Alef Manga, Goiás forward — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues