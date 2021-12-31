Couple remains isolated in cruise cabin with Covid cases and experiences New Year’s uncertainty: ‘Upset’ | sea ​​port

A couple of passengers aboard the MSC Splendida cruise report that they remain isolated in a cabin on the vessel after having contact with a positive case of Covid-19 on the ship. They say they have no information about what will happen to them and where they will spend New Year’s Eve. The vessel changed its initial itinerary and docked in a hurry, this Thursday (30), at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, due to cases of the disease registered in crew and passengers.

The ship left the Port of Santos last Sunday (26) for a 7-day voyage passing through Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela and Santos. On Tuesday (28), passengers were prevented from getting off the vessel in Balneário Camboriú. The decision was taken by Anvisa on account of Covid-19 cases confirmed on board.

The ship was supposed to continue sailing this Wednesday night and would make a stopover in Rio de Janeiro this Friday (31). The ship returned to the Port of Santos on Thursday.

According to Anvisa, they were identified 51 crew and 27 passengers with positive test for Covid-19. In addition, 54 contacts were identified, that is, people who had contact with positive Covid-19 cases. All 132 people were landed.

Mechanical engineer Josias Guimarães remains isolated in a cabin with his girlfriend, after having contact with a positive case of Covid-19 on the ship. Although some people have already landed in Porto, they still have no information about when they will be able to leave and how they will spend the New Year. Last Tuesday (28), they were unable to leave the ship in Balneário Camboriú after the inspection by Anvisa.

2 of 4 MSC Splendida with New Year’s Eve scheduled for RJ returned in a hurry to the Port of Santos after the Covid-19 outbreak — Photo: Vanessa Rodrigues/Jornal A Tribuna MSC Splendida with New Year’s Eve scheduled for RJ returned in a hurry to the Port of Santos after the Covid-19 outbreak — Photo: Vanessa Rodrigues/Jornal A Tribuna

According to Josias, during this time, he and his girlfriend were at a table with two other couples, and one of these people reported that she was called in for a Covid-19 test and tested positive.

“When we called the reception, they told us not to leave the room. They gave us the insurance number, told us to call and get the accident number, and then pass it on to them, who would have to change our rooms. But that’s without us give more information, we are able to associate the situation of the positive person”, he reports.

According to the engineer, he and his partner were transferred to another cabin on Tuesday, by teams wearing special clothing. Since then, Josias says that they have remained isolated, receive meals in the cabin and have not taken Covid-19 tests, which happened only this Thursday morning. “They just tested us today [quinta-feira] in the morning and it was negative,” he says.

According to Anvisa, the ship must remain berthed in Santos until the completion of the analysis of epidemiological data. Despite understanding that the measure is made for safety, the couple says they are frustrated with what happened, as they had planned to make the trip and all the planned stops. Furthermore, they live in the uncertainty of not knowing where they will be on New Year’s Eve.

“We are still waiting for a definition, we don’t know anything. All the information we have to go after. We asked MSC to drop us off at a hotel in Santos, because our flight to Belo Horizonte is only on the 2nd. We would wait here and on that day we would return . But, so far, we have not had an answer and, until 1:30 pm they hadn’t even brought us lunch. A lot of disorganization. Lunch only arrived at 1:50 pm, it’s been a lot of trouble. We’re already tired, it’s ugly,” he says.

THE g1 contacted MSC, but did not receive any feedback until this article was published.

3 of 4 Engineer reports that he and his girlfriend tested negative for Covid-19 in a ship test — Photo: Personal Archive Engineer reports that he and his girlfriend tested negative for Covid-19 in a ship test — Photo: Personal Archive

4 of 4 According to him, food was only taken around 2 pm — Photo: Personal Archive According to him, food was only taken around 2 pm — Photo: Personal Archive