Covid-19 childhood vaccine: serious side effects are ‘very rare’, points out CDC

Child being vaccinated against covid-19 in the US

Child being vaccinated against covid-19 in the US; 8.7 million doses have already been administered in the age group from 5 to 11 years old, and surveillance has received 4.2 thousand alerts of adverse effects, of which 97% were non-serious

Adverse reactions in children aged 5 to 11 years to the covid-19 vaccine are extremely rare, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) government agency said on Thursday when publishing a review of data collected after 8.7 million doses have been applied in this age group in the country.

Childhood vaccination was authorized in the US on October 29, with the immunizing agent from Pfizer-BioNTech, in the same dosage (0.2 mL, equivalent to 10 micrograms, one third of that of adults) authorized in Brazil by Anvisa (National Surveillance Agency Sanitary) on December 16th.

With the start of the vaccination campaign, the Vaers system (vaccine safety surveillance administered by the CDC and the FDA, the American food and drug regulatory agency) started to receive reports of adverse effects in children, made by health teams, manufacturers vaccine or by members of the general public.

According to the CDC’s weekly report, published with the date of Friday (31/12), the Vaers system received, between November 3 and December 19, 4,249 reports of adverse effects in a universe of 8.7 million doses applied in this age group, with a mean age of 8 years.

