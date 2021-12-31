Covid-19 childhood vaccine: serious side effects are ‘very rare’, points out CDC

December 30, 2021 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Child being vaccinated against covid-19 in the US; 8.7 million doses have already been administered in the age group from 5 to 11 years old, and surveillance has received 4.2 thousand alerts of adverse effects, of which 97% were non-serious

Adverse reactions in children aged 5 to 11 years to the covid-19 vaccine are extremely rare, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) government agency said on Thursday when publishing a review of data collected after 8.7 million doses have been applied in this age group in the country.

Childhood vaccination was authorized in the US on October 29, with the immunizing agent from Pfizer-BioNTech, in the same dosage (0.2 mL, equivalent to 10 micrograms, one third of that of adults) authorized in Brazil by Anvisa (National Surveillance Agency Sanitary) on December 16th.

With the start of the vaccination campaign, the Vaers system (vaccine safety surveillance administered by the CDC and the FDA, the American food and drug regulatory agency) started to receive reports of adverse effects in children, made by health teams, manufacturers vaccine or by members of the general public.

According to the CDC’s weekly report, published with the date of Friday (31/12), the Vaers system received, between November 3 and December 19, 4,249 reports of adverse effects in a universe of 8.7 million doses applied in this age group, with a mean age of 8 years.

Of this total, 97.6% were not serious adverse effects.

These 4,149 cases range from errors in the administered dosage or storage errors to vomiting, fever, headache, dizziness, syncope, fatigue, nausea and itching. They were considered to be of little seriousness because they did not cause hospitalizations or long-term or potentially fatal problems.

Among the remaining 100 reports, in which yes there were effects considered serious requiring hospitalization, there were: fever, vomiting, elevated troponin (which is associated with heart problems) and 12 severe cases of seizures.

And there were also 15 preliminary reports of myocarditis, of which 11 could be verified – seven children recovered and four are recovering. (Another study of myocarditis and other heart conditions, conducted in the UK and published on December 14, found that the risk of developing heart problems after vaccination was at most 10 in 1 million – much less than the risk of myocarditis caused by covid-19).

Vaers has also received two reports of deaths – of two girls, ages 5 and 6 – during the period of monitoring the vaccination, which are being investigated, according to the CDC.

“Both had a complicated medical history and were in poor health before the vaccination,” says the report. “None of the data suggest a causal association between deaths and vaccination.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, A study with 700 children and adolescents hospitalized for covid-19 in the US showed that only 0.4% had received the complete vaccination schedule

The CDC also says it has actively monitored a group of 42,500 children vaccinated with two doses. In them, the main reactions to the vaccine were pain at the injection site, fatigue or headache.

“Parents and caregivers of children ages 5 to 11 should be informed that local or systemic reactions are expected after vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and are more common after the second dose,” the report says.

With that, the CDC reinforces that “vaccination is the most efficient way to prevent covid-19, and the FDA will continue to monitor the safety of the vaccination and bring updates”.

Hospitalizations were more common among unvaccinated children

A second CDC analysis released this Thursday evaluated nearly 700 hospitalizations for covid-19 among children and adolescents in the US.

The main finding was that, among 77.9% of children and adolescents hospitalized with acute covid-19, only 0.4% of patients of vaccinated age had received the full vaccination schedule.

Another observation is that, in the 12 to 17-year-old group, two-thirds of young people hospitalized were obese.

“Covid-19 vaccination and other prevention strategies are important to protect children against covid-19, particularly children with obesity and other pre-health conditions,” the report says.

In Brazil, despite Anvisa’s authorization, vaccination of children is facing resistance from the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who said he does not intend to vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter.

The Ministry of Health opened a public consultation on the subject and recommended that the immunization of children from 5 years of age take place under medical prescription – measures that were criticized by specialists in immunization.

Some states have stated that they do not intend to follow the ministry’s recommendation. In response to this, Minister Marcelo Queiroga stated that these governors are not doctors and are interfering in the Health Departments of their States.