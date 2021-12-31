Covid-19 outbreak hits two cruises off the Brazilian coast

posted on 12/30/2021 2:35 PM

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is monitoring outbreaks of covid-19 on two cruises. So far, there are 146 confirmed cases of the disease, among crew and passengers who are under the agency’s sanitary supervision.

The MSC Splendida and Costa Diadema vessels are subject to the measures provided for in the current regulations of the Agency, which may include the need for quarantine or even suspension of activities.

MSC Splendida

This Wednesday (29/12), the ship MSC Splendida changed its initial itinerary and docked at the Port of Santos (SP) after reporting the occurrence of new positive tests on board.

According to Anvisa, with the increase in the number of cases observed among crew members, on November 28, an inspection of the vessel was carried out together with the State Health Department of Santa Catarina. In accordance with the recommendation of the investigative report of the outbreak on the vessel issued at the time, the company was notified so that 100% of the crew could be tested.

Altogether, 51 crew were identified with a positive test for the coronavirus on the vessel. In addition to the crew, 27 passengers tested positive. We also identified 54 contacts, that is, people who had contact with the infected.

The sanitary agency guaranteed that all 132 people — positive cases and contacts — are being disembarked in accordance with Anvisa’s rules and with the operational plan prepared by the municipality of Santos and the state of São Paulo, which provides for the transport of travelers in specific vehicles.

After disembarking, the monitoring of all travelers will be carried out by the Strategic Health Information Centers (CIEVs) of the destination locations.

“So far, no new landings or shipments are authorized and the ship must remain berthed in Santos until the health authorities complete the analysis of the epidemiological data. The vessel takes around 4 thousand people on board”, assured Anvisa.

coast diadem

The Agency, together with technicians from the Health Department of the city of Salvador and the State of Bahia, is also investigating the outbreak of covid-19 aboard the cruise ship Costa Diadema, which docked on Thursday (30) at the Port of Salvador BA). 68 cases of covid-19 were confirmed, 56 among crew and 12 among passengers.

Anvisa had not yet authorized the operation of the vessel in Salvador. Therefore, the embarkation and disembarkation of travelers is prohibited until the ongoing investigation is completed.

According to the regulatory body, at the moment, 1,320 crew and 2,516 passengers are on board, totaling 3,836 travelers. The vessel comes from the port of Santos and would have as its next stop the port of Ilhéus (BA).

“The vessels remain moored in their respective ports under the sanitary supervision of Anvisa. Even with the arrival of travelers who tested positive and their contacts, given the increase in the number of cases of covid-19 on board and based on the categorization of ships as to health risk, Anvisa will adopt the measures provided for in current regulations, which they may include the need for quarantine or even suspension of activities”, concluded the Agency.

