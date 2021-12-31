https://br.sputniknews.com/20211230/covid-19-portugal-bate-recordes-diarios-de-casos-com-urgencias-lotadas-esta-caotico-diz-medica-20864322.html

COVID-19: Portugal beats daily case records, with crowded emergencies: ‘It’s chaotic’, says doctor

COVID-19: Portugal beats daily case records, with crowded emergencies: ‘It’s chaotic’, says doctor

Portugal has daily broken its records for new cases of COVID-19. In the last epidemiological bulletin, released this Wednesday (29), they were… 12.30.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-30T04:41-0300

2021-12-30T04:41-0300

2021-12-30T04:41-0300

propagation and fight against covid-19

Portugal

Lisbon

public health

pandemic

Covid-19

exclusive

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/20864595_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd7f366be0b80d1314ce6dffd020bbba.jpg

The day before, the bulletin of the General Directorate of Health (DGS) indicated 17,172 new cases, surpassing the maximum number of 16,432 since the beginning of the pandemic, which had been reached on January 28, when Portugal became the country in the world with the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants. The Minister of Health, Marta Temido, projects that, next week, the country should beat 37 thousand new cases a day. Mathematicians estimate that there will be more than 60,000 daily infections by the end of January. Thanks to more than 89% of the population fully vaccinated, the latest numbers of deaths (12) and hospitalizations (971) remain below the red lines and still not a concern. However, as the Ômicron variant is more transmissible, the records for new infections have been putting pressure on the National Health System (SNS). First, the five thousand employees of the SNS 24 telephone line have not been aware of the very high demand of Portuguese people to call for medical advice in the face of symptoms and positive tests. The Health Minister announces the hiring of 750 employeesMany people, unable to call 808 24 24 24, have directly sought the emergency service of hospitals (called emergency in Portugal). Last Monday (27th) alone, there were around 72,000 calls to the NHS. Among the professionals are nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, doctors, dentists and sixth-year medical students. It is not enough. Despite the fact that most new cases are not serious, the thousands of patients who arrive at hospitals have overloaded emergency care, often unnecessarily. The doctor from Rio Grande do Sul, Nair Amaral, who works on the front line to fight COVID-19 at a hospital in Loures, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, reports this scenario in an interview with Sputnik Brasil. The specialist explains that the hospital emergency room is crowded. not only by COVID-19, but also by other chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension), neglected during the pandemic, and by other respiratory syndromes, more common in winter. According to her, the NHS already lived in a tenuous limit before the pandemic and, now, it has broken its structure. According to the Brazilian doctor, the shortage of human resources has been reduced by 30% to 40% compared to the height of the pandemic, with the departure of doctors and nurses. A postgraduate in management for health professionals at the University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE) and with years of experience in the sector in Brazil, Nair points out that, unlike industry, commerce and other services, health has always been more resistant to innovation in management.Doctor denounces that people are looking for a certificate: ‘Unbearable’ The Bahian doctor Marcelo Lustosa, who also works on the front line to fight COVID-19 at a hospital in Setúbal, confirms the overcrowding of emergency services. In an interview with Sputnik Brasil, he says that many people who have had a positive diagnosis through self-tests seek hospitals for medical confirmation. He denounces an even more serious problem. According to the Brazilian specialist, some people have sought hospitals just to get medical certificates that would take them away from work, further burdening the NHS unnecessarily. patients who really need it, he is incisive. “Of course, right. If the unit is full, it mixes those who need it with those who don’t. And we’re tired. It’s been two years in this,” he vents.

Multiple Energy Scientist And look at Portugal, was the country that vaccinated the most. two

j_delgas THEY STILL DON’T UNDERSTAND THAT ALL THIS WAS PLANNED 1

3

Portugal

Lisbon

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/20864595_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad69ac6247faaa45b97979502af0da47.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

portugal, lisbon, public health, pandemic, covid-19, exclusive