https://br.sputniknews.com/20211230/covid-19-portugal-bate-recordes-diarios-de-casos-com-urgencias-lotadas-esta-caotico-diz-medica-20864322.html
COVID-19: Portugal beats daily case records, with crowded emergencies: ‘It’s chaotic’, says doctor
COVID-19: Portugal beats daily case records, with crowded emergencies: ‘It’s chaotic’, says doctor
Portugal has daily broken its records for new cases of COVID-19. In the last epidemiological bulletin, released this Wednesday (29), they were… 12.30.2021, Sputnik Brasil
2021-12-30T04:41-0300
2021-12-30T04:41-0300
2021-12-30T04:41-0300
propagation and fight against covid-19
Portugal
Lisbon
public health
pandemic
Covid-19
exclusive
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/20864595_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd7f366be0b80d1314ce6dffd020bbba.jpg
The day before, the bulletin of the General Directorate of Health (DGS) indicated 17,172 new cases, surpassing the maximum number of 16,432 since the beginning of the pandemic, which had been reached on January 28, when Portugal became the country in the world with the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants. The Minister of Health, Marta Temido, projects that, next week, the country should beat 37 thousand new cases a day. Mathematicians estimate that there will be more than 60,000 daily infections by the end of January. Thanks to more than 89% of the population fully vaccinated, the latest numbers of deaths (12) and hospitalizations (971) remain below the red lines and still not a concern. However, as the Ômicron variant is more transmissible, the records for new infections have been putting pressure on the National Health System (SNS). First, the five thousand employees of the SNS 24 telephone line have not been aware of the very high demand of Portuguese people to call for medical advice in the face of symptoms and positive tests. The Health Minister announces the hiring of 750 employeesMany people, unable to call 808 24 24 24, have directly sought the emergency service of hospitals (called emergency in Portugal). Last Monday (27th) alone, there were around 72,000 calls to the NHS. Among the professionals are nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, doctors, dentists and sixth-year medical students. It is not enough. Despite the fact that most new cases are not serious, the thousands of patients who arrive at hospitals have overloaded emergency care, often unnecessarily. The doctor from Rio Grande do Sul, Nair Amaral, who works on the front line to fight COVID-19 at a hospital in Loures, in the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon, reports this scenario in an interview with Sputnik Brasil. The specialist explains that the hospital emergency room is crowded. not only by COVID-19, but also by other chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension), neglected during the pandemic, and by other respiratory syndromes, more common in winter. According to her, the NHS already lived in a tenuous limit before the pandemic and, now, it has broken its structure. According to the Brazilian doctor, the shortage of human resources has been reduced by 30% to 40% compared to the height of the pandemic, with the departure of doctors and nurses. A postgraduate in management for health professionals at the University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE) and with years of experience in the sector in Brazil, Nair points out that, unlike industry, commerce and other services, health has always been more resistant to innovation in management.Doctor denounces that people are looking for a certificate: ‘Unbearable’ The Bahian doctor Marcelo Lustosa, who also works on the front line to fight COVID-19 at a hospital in Setúbal, confirms the overcrowding of emergency services. In an interview with Sputnik Brasil, he says that many people who have had a positive diagnosis through self-tests seek hospitals for medical confirmation. He denounces an even more serious problem. According to the Brazilian specialist, some people have sought hospitals just to get medical certificates that would take them away from work, further burdening the NHS unnecessarily. patients who really need it, he is incisive. “Of course, right. If the unit is full, it mixes those who need it with those who don’t. And we’re tired. It’s been two years in this,” he vents.
Multiple Energy Scientist
And look at Portugal, was the country that vaccinated the most.
two
j_delgas
THEY STILL DON’T UNDERSTAND THAT ALL THIS WAS PLANNED
1
3
Portugal
Lisbon
2021
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/20864595_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad69ac6247faaa45b97979502af0da47.jpg
portugal, lisbon, public health, pandemic, covid-19, exclusive
Specials
Portugal has daily broken its records for new cases of COVID-19. In the latest epidemiological bulletin, released this Wednesday (29), 26,867 new infections were detected. Doctors interviewed by Sputnik Brasil report a scenario of chaos in hospital emergencies.
Health Minister announces hiring of 750 employees
Many people, unable to call 808 24 24 24, have directly sought the emergency service of hospitals (called an emergency in Portugal). Just last Monday (27), there were around 72,000 calls to the SNS 24.
Given the scenario, the Health minister announced the hiring of 750 new employees for January in two call centers, in the cities of Coimbra and Beja. Among the professionals are nurses, psychologists, pharmacists, physicians, dentists and sixth-year medical students.
“We have various levels of demand for healthcare providers, in vaccination, in hospitals, in areas dedicated to respiratory patients, in tests, in the SNS Line 24, in screenings and, therefore, healthcare professionals have not grown exponentially as the need for the services they provide is growing exponentially,” said Marta Temido, cited by Agência Lusa.
It is not enough. Despite the fact that most new cases are not serious, the thousands of patients who arrive at hospitals have overloaded emergency care, often unnecessarily.
The doctor from Rio Grande do Sul, Nair Amaral, who works on the front line of combating COVID-19 at a hospital in Loures, in the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon, reports this scenario in an interview with Sputnik Brazil.
“It’s been chaotic in my hospital: many [casos] positive, vaccinated with all brands, with one, two or three doses, and also the unvaccinated. Fast and easy contagion with Ômicron”, summarizes Nair Amaral.
The specialist explains that the hospital emergency room is not only based on COVID-19, also other chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension), neglected during the pandemic, and other respiratory syndromes, more common in winter. According to her, the NHS already lived in a tenuous limit before the pandemic and, now, it has broken its structure.
“General urgency was already something that was already full before the pandemic, at the limit, which has now broken out. In the respiratory urgency part, COVID-19 cases are now added, which are many, many. People go there with symptoms like cough, fever, pain in the body. Most of them return home, but they occupy the few professionals we have”, he justifies.
According to the Brazilian doctor, the shortage of human resources was down 30% to 40% compared to the height of the pandemic, with the departure of doctors and nurses.
A postgraduate in management for health professionals at the University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE) and with years of experience in the sector in Brazil, Nair points out that, unlike industry, commerce and other services, health has always been more resistant to innovation in management.
“That’s why there are these chronic crises. This poor management of human resources that has been dragging on over time, it couldn’t be good. We’re always the same, we’re exhausted, we’ve lost many colleagues who went to work elsewhere, cities and countries or in the private sector. Combined with winter, which is always full of diseases, so it’s the recipe for a bad cake,” he compares.
Doctor denounces that people go after a certificate: ‘Unbearable’
The Bahian doctor Marcelo Lustosa, who also works on the front line to fight COVID-19 at a hospital in Setúbal, confirms the overcrowded emergency services. In an interview with Sputnik Brasil, he says that many people who have had a positive diagnosis through self-tests seek hospitals for medical confirmation.
“[Está] unbearable and consistent with what the Portuguese media says: only mild or asymptomatic cases, looking for an official test. Only [entre] the unvaccinated that one or the other appear sicker, or else [entre] elderly”, details Lustosa.
It exposes an even more serious problem. According to the Brazilian specialist, some people have sought hospitals just to get medical certificates that take them away from work, further burdening the SNS unnecessarily.
“They lie that they have symptoms to be able to take tests, get a certificate and the casualties. You need a certificate given by the NHS 24 or a family doctor. But you need to have an official test, it is not worth a self-test”, he differentiates.
Asked by Sputnik Brasil if this behavior puts pressure on the public health system and if doctors have stopped treating patients who really need it, it is incisive.
“Of course, right. If the unit is full, it mixes those who need it with those who don’t. And we’re tired. It’s been two years in this,” he vents.