Cristiano Ronaldo breaks new personal mark, Manchester United beats Burnley and sticks in the G-4 of the Premier League

In the last game of 2021 in England, Manchester United defeated Burnley 3-1 with an imposing mark by Cristiano Ronaldo

In a brand new night for Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, The Manchester United received the Burnley at Old Trafford this Thursday (30) for the 20th round of the Premier League and won 3-1.

The scoreboard started to be built early. At 9 minutes, after Cristiano Ronaldo lost control of the dominated ball, Scott McTominay hit the ball from the edge of the area and opened the scoring.

At 26, Shaw played for Sancho, with free field on the left. The young man invaded the area and kicked across, counting on a slight deviation from Mee to mark the second of the hosts.

CR7 would leave his mark at 34, when McTominay kicked the crossbar and the ball was left for him only to push it lightly into the back of the net.

Shortly after, the experienced Aaron Lennon made a beautiful individual play and kicked cross, catching De Gea’s counterfoot and putting the ball in the corner to reduce the advantage of the red devils.

Championship status

United reaches 31 points and rises to 6th place in the table, with still two games less to be played. Burnley are still in the relegation zone, with 11 points in total.

The highlight of the game: McTominay

Owner of midfield throughout the match, he had an almost perfect match, scoring the first goal and playing an important role in the third. A magical night for the Scotsman.

CR7’s personal brand

The Portuguese’s start to the game didn’t seem to be encouraging, with silly mistakes and even unbelievable lost goals. But, with the goal open, he had no difficulties to balance the net against the 82nd different club in national leagues, a new important mark in his career.

United scores more than one goal with Rangnick

This was United’s fifth game with Ralf Rangnick at the helm, but only the first in which the team managed to score more than one goal, with convincing performance in front of their fans.

upcoming games

On Sunday (2), Burnley will face the United Leeds. The next day, United will receive the Wolverhampton.

Datasheet

Manchester United 3 x 1 Burnley

GOALS: McTominay, Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN); Lennon (BUR)

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly (Varane), Maguire and Shaw; McTominay, Matic, Sancho and Greenwood (Dalot); Cristiano Ronaldo (Fred) and Cavani. Technician: Ralf Rangnick

BURNLEY: Hennessey; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee and Taylor; Cork (Stephens), Westwood, Gudmundsson and McNeil (Pieters); Lennon (Vydra) and Wood. Technician: Sean Dyche