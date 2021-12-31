Cruise ship docks in Bahia with 68 positive cases after Covid-19 outbreak

The cruise ship Costa Diadema docked this Thursday morning (30) at the Port of Salvador, after reporting 68 positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Anvisa informed that it is monitoring the ship’s situation, and has not authorized the vessel in the Bahian capital. Therefore, the embarkation and disembarkation of travelers is prohibited until the ongoing investigation is completed.

The Costa Diadema takes 3,836 travelers. Among the total that tested positive for Covid-19, 56 are crew and 12 passengers.

The vessel left the Port of Santos, on December 20, and would have as its last destination the city of Ilhéus, in Bahia.

In addition to Costa Diadema, the National Health Surveillance Agency is monitoring the cruise ship MSC Splendida, which docked at the Port of Santos after a similar outbreak of coronavirus, with 78 infected in total so far.

Anvisa stated that it will adopt the measures provided for in the regulations in force for both cases, which may include the need for quarantine or even suspension of activities.

In a statement, Costa Crociere states that it is following Anvisa’s determinations and cooperating with the agency to define any additional requirements. The company also guaranteed that the identification and isolation of the Covid-19 cases took place thanks to “robust onboard health and safety protocols”.

“The health, safety and well-being of guests, crew and communities at the destination are priorities for Costa Crociere.”

