Cruise with 70 cases of COVID forced to return to the port of Santos – Nacional

According to the information, more than 70 passengers and crew are contaminated with COVID-19 (photo: Reproduction/MSC Splendida) The rveillon cruise Splendida, from the MSC company, had its initial itinerary changed and returned in a hurry to the Port of Santos, in the early hours of this Thursday (30/12). Planned to travel to Porto Belo (SC), Balnerio Cambori (SC), Cabo Frio (RJ) and Ilhabela (SP), due to cases of COVID-19, the trip was interrupted and several passengers disembarked to be quarantined.

According to the local newspaper, A Tribuna, more than 70 passengers and crew contaminated with COVID-19 disembarked ahead of schedule. According to the information, they were taken to a hotel in Valongo, Central Region of Santos, where they will remain isolated for the next few days.

According to the newspaper, at least 40 passengers and 31 crew were infected.

In a statement, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed that it is monitoring the vessel and that it intends to classify the vessel in terms of health risk. After categorization, the Agency will adopt the measures provided for in current regulations, which may include the need for quarantine or even suspension of the vessel’s activities.

