Cruises dock in Santos and Salvador with 146 covid cases

Two cruise ships docked at the ports of Santos, São Paulo, and Salvador, Bahia, with 146 people infected by the new coronavirus, reported today to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The ship MSC Splendida docked in Santos yesterday (29) after identifying new positive cases of covid-19 on board. In all, 78 people have the disease —51 crew and 27 passengers. In addition, 54 people who had contact with positive covid-19 cases were identified.

Anvisa informed that all 132 people were able to disembark following certain rules and the operational plan drawn up by the municipality of Santos and the state of São Paulo, such as transporting travelers in specific vehicles. The monitoring of those who disembarked must be carried out by the Strategic Health Information Centers in the destination locations, the agency said.

At the moment, there is no authorization for new arrivals or departures. The MSC Splendida, which takes around 4,000 people on board, should remain moored in Santos until the end of the analysis of epidemiological data by the health authorities.

Wanted by UOL, MSC Cruzeiros spokespersons said they were waiting for more information for the disclosure of a position.

Last Sunday (26), MSC Splendida had already landed in Santos with at least 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 15 guests and four crew, according to Anvisa. According to MSC Cruises, five crew members were contaminated — totaling 20 cases.

The infected people were isolated and then landed, according to the MSC.

In Salvador, ship has 68 cases

In addition to the cruise in Santos, the Costa Diadema ship, owned by Costa Cruises, docked this morning in Salvador with 68 positive cases of covid-19 —56 crew and 12 passengers.

In the morning, the Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, used social networks to say that “passenger disembarkation is blocked until there is total security”.

Anvisa informed that it did not authorize the operation of the vessel in Salvador. Therefore, embarking and disembarking travelers is prohibited until the ongoing investigation is completed.

The Costa Diadema arrived from the port of Santos and would have Ilhéus, in Bahia, as the next destination. In all, there are 3,836 people on the ship — 1,320 crew and 2,516 passengers, according to Anvisa.

On Monday (27), Costa Diadema had already docked in Santos with the confirmation of 13 cases of covid-19, 10 of which were guests and three crew. THE UOL got in touch with Costa Cruises’ advisors and is awaiting feedback.

The determination of quarantine or even suspension of activities on both cruises is not ruled out by Anvisa. The resumption of cruise ship operations in Brazil was allowed through an inter-ministerial decree dated October 5 this year. At the end of that month, Anvisa approved a resolution with a series of sanitary protocols to be adopted.

In February, another vessel arrived in Salvador amid an outbreak of covid. The British-flag fishing vessel Venturer, which left the city of Vigo, in Spain, anchored in the Bay of Todos-os-Santos with 31 of the 63 infected crew. At the time, the vessel had to dock in the Bahian capital in a hurry, after some passengers showed serious symptoms of the disease.

*With information from Mattheus Miranda, collaboration for the UOL in Salvador