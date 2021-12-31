Cruzeiro: Fábio will have a delicate meeting with Ronaldo Fenômeno and could cause disruption at Toca

According to the subject of UOL Sport, permanence of shirt 1 is not guaranteed. Conversation with Paulo André and Ronaldo must align with the new reality of Raposa and their salaries must adapt to the moment

Since Ronaldo became the majority partner of cruise – 90% owner of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), the air of uncertainty grew in Toca da Raposa. After all, with a new shareholder, many decisions could be changed since the end of Serie B. In fact, there were: Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Alexandre Mattos left the club, and the director had not even been made official. In the cast, there must also be drastic changes among those hired.

For example, the Sydney defender staff has already been informed that Cruzeiro will not be able to afford the molds agreed in early December. Among the other deals closed, Maicon is the one with the highest salary set, that’s why Paulo André, new right-hand man of R9 in the football department, may be called soon to talk with the beque and the other 8 reinforcements announced so far.

Not even the idol Fábio is exempt from evaluation by Ronaldo and his top management. At 41, the goalkeeper was supposed to hang up his gloves at the end of 2021, but ended up renewing it, with the old board, until December 2022, the year in which he completes 1000 games for the club (he finished 2021 with 976 games). The course, however, could change if the shirt 1 does not make concessions and meets a request for salary adjustment from the new director of Cruzeiro.

According to colleagues Lohanna Lima and Victor Martins, from UOL Esporte, Fábio’s salaries are not low and the veteran will need to adapt to the “new owners” to stay at Fox in 2022. “Even in times of crisis, this image has not yet been shaken”, inform colleagues of UOL, remembering that the archer was polled by Grêmio and other Serie A clubs in 2021.

Fábio chose to stay and Ronaldo will certainly have an important meeting there with shirt 1 in the coming days. In case of success with the celestial idol, he will have even more “ballast” to define the next issues, including the new coach. The Portuguese António Oliveira was approached and “he’s dying to take on the R9 project”, informs his colleague Jorge Nicola. Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, ex-Pachuca, would be on R9’s radar.